‘Sadistic’ murderer who strangled co-worker jailed as family condemn ‘evil monster’

A “sadistic” murderer who murdered a female work colleague he had been dating for less than a month has been jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years.

“Ruthless” Ross McCullam, who had admitted manslaughter before his trial, was unanimously convicted at Leicester Crown Court on Monday of the “merciless” murder of “intelligent and popular” HR worker Megan Newborough.

The family of Ms Newborough said their lives had been “ripped apart” by the murder.

During her victim impact statement Ms Newborough’s older sister Claire Newborough, addressing a weeping McCullam in the dock, told him: “I hope she haunts you.”

Turning to McCullam, who was sitting crying to himself in the dock a few short yards across the courtroom Claire Newborough described him as the very “definition of a monster”.

“The definition of a monster is cruel, frightening and evil – and it is to my relief the defendant has been recognised as a monster,” she said.

“You are an unpredictable menace, a danger to women, obsessed with serial killers,” adding he also seemed obsessed with his own notoriety.

The family said that their hearts are shattered beyond repair and they are now “serving a life sentence” as a result of her death.

The family continued in their statement: “The same thoughts constantly go around in our heads – should we have known? Is there anything we could’ve done? We’re still overcome with guilt for not protecting her.

“Everything still doesn’t seem real and when we’re at home, we still expect Megan to walk through the front door. It’s an expectation we don’t think will ever leave us.”

McCullam had alleged he acted only after a loss of control which she had inadvertently triggered during oral sex.

Porn-obsessed McCullam sought to blame Ms Newborough, claiming he went into a “blind rage” set off by undiagnosed PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) caused by unreported childhood sexual abuse.

He claimed the trigger for the attack happened as she tried to press him into a sexual encounter at his parents’ home in Windsor Close, Coalville, Leicestershire, on 6 August 2021.

But the claim was only the start of a web of lies he told, with jurors hearing how Ms Newborough had told her parents she was driving to McCullam’s house to go for a walk and would not be long.

Speaking after the conviction, detective inspector Jenni Heggs, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, described McCullam as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and believed he would have “gone on to kill again”.

She said: “I think he has enjoyed it and been sexually aroused by it, by what he’s done. That’s a dangerous mix.”

There were signs Ms Newborough had fought desperately to fend off McCullam in the lounge.

“She was covered in injuries, from her shin to the crown of her head,” said prosecutor John Cammegh KC.

There were grip marks to both shoulders, and her left arm, likely inflicted as McCullam attempted to “silence” her, and suggesting a “sustained, long, merciless, struggle”.

Her FitBit had also been ripped off in the attack and was later recovered underneath a nearby television.

Mr Cammegh branded McCullam to jurors as a “sadistic killer” who had acted with “ruthless” intent.

“When it comes to women – this is a very dangerous man,” he said.

The jury agreed, convicting the former kitchen assistant in just an hour and a half on Monday.