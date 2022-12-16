ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescue under way as at least 19 dead after landslide strikes Malaysia campsite

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

At least 19 people, including children, have died after a landslide hit a campsite in Malaysia in the early hours of Friday, 16 December.

Campers were sleeping in tents when the incident occurred at a farm stay in Batang Kali township in Selangor state.

Three children and 10 women were among those killed, according to emergency services.

Around 400 personnel have been involved in a rescue mission, searching through mud and debris, district police chief Suffian Abdullah said.

