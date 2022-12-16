Alienware X14 review: The ultra-thin gaming laptop proves less can be more

Anyone invested in the PC gaming sphere will be aware of Alienware’s offering. The Dell-owned subsidiary has always been a powerful player in PC , peripherals and, of course, gaming laptops , with their flashy, bold designs.

Even Alienware’s naysayers have to admit, its hardware is nothing if not eyecatching. That’s certainly the case with the X14. At first glance, it’s thin and lightweight form factor makes it simple and light to transport but upon lifting its lid, some of its capability really has a chance to shine.

But as stylish and fast as the X14 can look, it’s only emboldened by its impressive output, comfortably keeping up with the biggest demands of gaming on a portable PC.

The Alienware X14 packs as much into its condensed package as it can muster, while at the expense of some other noteworthy features in order to make that possible. For our full review, keep reading below.

How we tested

Our review of the X14 is based on two weeks of use, not only from browsing social media and completing work tasks but, of course, playing games as well. We benchmarked the laptop with a number of different titles running at high settings, such as Forza Horizon 5 , A Plague Tale Requiem , Fortnite and more.

Alienware X14

Design

Performance

Battery life

The verdict: Alienware X14 gaming laptop