ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Helpful tips on caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s this holiday season

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2N1L_0jkmut7x00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The holidays can be a stressful time for many, especially those who take care of loved ones. There are more than 11 million caregivers in the United States, and nearly half of them are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. It impacts memory, often in older adults, and it seriously impacts the daily lives of those diagnosed. Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging. It worsens over time, and with late-stage Alzheimer’s a person loses the ability to carry on a conversation or respond to their environment.

Local therapist discusses seasonal depression, holiday stressors

An estimated 96,000 Alabamians live with Alzheimer’s. According to the Alzheimer’s Association , more than 200,000 people in the state of Alabama are serving as caregivers.

Caregivers face many challenges in their daily mission. Their job can involve helping with everyday tasks, like bathing and dressing. Caregivers also watch as loved ones experience memory loss and behavioral, emotional and personality changes. Many caregivers reduce the number of hours they work, or give up their employment altogether, to assist a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

There are ways you can help support those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers this holiday season. Here are a few tips from the Alzheimer’s Association to assist with holiday travel and gatherings.

  • Communicate Ahead of Time – As a caregiver, it’s important to make sure the family member is familiar with the situation. Establish expectations and boundaries ahead of time. As a family member, listen and do your best to anticipate needs.
  • Involve the Person Living with Dementia – Ask him or her to help prepare food, wrap gifts, help decorate, or set the table. Remember some activities may be confusing or overwhelming. Be patient, and move on from tasks that are uncomfortable.
  • Adapt Gift Giving – Certain gifts like tools, electronics, or challenging board games may be complicated, frustrating, or even dangerous for someone living with Alzheimer’s.
  • Keep Travel Simple – Choose a familiar place if possible. Avoid layovers if flying, and pick the right time. Travel during the time of day that is best for the person with Alzheimer’s.

📲 Get breaking news, traffic and weather alerts directly to your smartphone. Download the News 19 App

The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit working to accelerate research, drive risk reduction and early detection, and maximize quality care and support. If you are interested in supporting or learning more about their mission, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 WTUG

Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter

As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Health officials on the look out for Invasive Strep A

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If your throat is scratchy and sore, you're not alone. Hospitals across the country are reporting a rise in cases of strep throat in children. Invasive Strep A can be deadly. It's already taken 15 lives in the UK and 2 lives in the U.S. No reported cases in Alabama, but officials say it is definitely something to look out for as cases of other illnesses continue to circulate.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama woman remembers mother as hospitalizations rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 and flu hospitalizations have been on an upward trend since Thanksgiving. There is concern that Christmas and New Year's could send those numbers higher. Stacy Brown's life changed forever two years ago this week when she lost her mom, Terry Jackson, following a battle with...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

New flu death rate numbers have Alabama health care providers pushing vaccinations

The Alabama Department of Public Health says two dozen people in the state have died of the flu so far this season. In Alabama, the flu generally peeks in January and February. Healthcare providers say if you haven’t done so already, now is the time for everyone six months and older to get vaccinated. Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels says the vaccine is critical for those patients at highest risk.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Protecting your home and pipes during extreme cold

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Extreme cold is making its way through the Tennessee Valley this Friday bringing with it life-threatening wind chills. Preparing your home and pipes will be essential to avoid damage. According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA), if you don't protect your pipes you could deal...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.

Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

From smart aleck law student to million-book seller, meet Alabama author Robert Bailey

He started out as a smart aleck. Robert Bailey sat through his law school classes wondering whether his professors could succeed in an actual court of law. After becoming a lawyer, Bailey wrote an 800-page thriller about an aging professor called to work a trial. After honing it down to the real kernels of the story, he sold a two-book deal to a publisher. Now, with more than 1 million books sold, Bailey is releasing his ninth book in June.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
MONTGOMERY, AL
92.9 WTUG

What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean

Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Coldest Christmas in 37 years possible

With this arctic blast on the way, we will potentially experience the coldest Christmas in over 30 years! While the coldest air associated with this system will occur Thursday night through Saturday night, temperatures are forecast to remain cold on Christmas Day! Brutally-Cold Air Set To Arrive Later This Week Christmas this year will feature […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
outdooralabama.com

Alabama State Parks Receives Hearts of STHIL Grant

The State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) was recently awarded a $20,000 Hearts of STIHL grant from STIHL, Inc., to be used for the removal and management of invasive plant species at Chewacla State Park, in Auburn, Alabama. The Hearts of STIHL grants...
AUBURN, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy