More than 300 customers added since Wingman acquisition, growing Clari customer base to more than 1,000 organizations. Clari, the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance (RevCG), announced that a record number of customers are now running their entire revenue process on the Clari Revenue Platform. Adding an average of one new customer a day since the Wingman acquisition in June, Clari now counts more than 1,000 organizations on its roster. The acquisition of Wingman, a leader in conversation intelligence, added the unprecedented ability to analyze customer and employee conversations to Clari’s category-leading Revenue Platform. The Clari Revenue Platform goes beyond forecasting, giving revenue leaders a past, present, and future look into their revenue, as well as the ability to extract valuable AI-driven insights and provide real-time coaching for sales teams.

2 DAYS AGO