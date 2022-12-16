Read full article on original website
Columbia man pleads guilty to causing crash that took the life of MU sophomore
A Columbia man involved in a Boone County crash that resulted in the death of a student at MU pleads guilty. Duncan McCracking pleaded down on Monday to driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another and driving while intoxicated resulting in physical injury. He’ll be sentenced March 13, 2023.
Second person linked to Columbia shooting with injuries; one considered armed and dangerous
Columbia Police identify a second person believed to be involved with a shooting with injuries on Paris Road. Jasmine Bell, 26, of Columbia, was arrested Monday for first-degree assault. The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Paris Road, north of I-70. When officers arrived, they found one...
Callaway County man charged with stealing two catalytic converters in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man faces multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a pair of catalytic converters on Sunday. Charles Burns, 52, was charged with two counts of stealing a catalytic converter and two counts of second-degree property damage. A $5,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A Jefferson City The post Callaway County man charged with stealing two catalytic converters in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: Columbia Police identify suspect in Break Time shooting that was captured on video
Columbia Police need your assistance in locating the suspect who allegedly shot a man Monday afternoon at the Break Time on busy Paris road. The incident was captured on video: it happened with numerous vehicles in the parking lot, and other customers pumping gasoline. CPD investigators say 27-year-old Terrance Andra...
Two arrested after two different narcotics-related search warrants served in Maries County
Authorities take two people into custody after serving two separate narcotics related search warrants in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group to serve the warrant on Maries County Road 444 in Vichy. One person was taken into custody there.
Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
Three Teens Hurt When SUV Runs Off Road; One Airlifted To Treatment
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three teens were hospitalized on Friday evening, Dec. 16, after an SUV crashed along Boeckman Bridge Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer south on Boeckman Bridge Road. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned, totaling it.
Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI
On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
JC man accused of road rage incident with a gun heads to trial in April
A trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. It was Tuesday when a Callaway County judge scheduled Keenan Reeves for a jury trial to begin April 12, 2023. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
Iberia woman's murder trial delayed until next fall
The trial of a Miller County woman accused of murdering her husband so she could continue her affair with an inmate at Jefferson City Correctional Center is delayed once again. It was Monday when a Laclede County judge granted Amy Murray, 44, of Iberia, a continuance. Murray’s trial was previously...
Callaway County deputies recover meth during multi-agency drug raid in Fulton
Two people are arrested following a multi-agency felony drug enforcement operation in Fulton. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Homer Allen, 35, and Anna Johnson, 50, both of Fulton, late Friday morning. During a search, law enforcement found almost six grams of methamphetamine, along with other controlled substances.
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Cooking fire displaces family of four in Jefferson City
Four people are displaced by a house fire in Jefferson City, about three blocks south of the old state penitentiary. The call came in Saturday night just before 8 p.m. from a home in the 400 block of Lafayette Street. By the time crews arrived, flames were showing from a first-floor window.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Book & Release System Not Working Well In Camden County
So how’s that “book and release” system working in Camden County?. Apparently not very well according to the sheriff’s office which reports 26 inmates are in custody on at least one failure to appear. Of those 26, they allegedly skipped out on court to answer to...
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ANNOUNCES WARMING CENTERS
The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency has announced warming centers due to the dangerously cold weather expected Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25. The Cooper County Courthouse first floor, located at 200 Main Street in Boonville, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The Boonslick...
