Hillsborough County, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
police1.com

America’s favorite sheriff talks about cops, criminals and his 50-year career

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida is an icon. He’s upheld the law for 50 years in a booming region between Tampa and Orlando, where tourists and orange groves share space with the grittier industries of cattle and phosphate mining. He’s done it with unparalleled flair: Judd is famous for his folksy and often funny press conferences. Reporters compile his “Greatest Hits” each year as if he were a rock star.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Weekly Challenger

David Thompson joins Welch administration

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch has officially named David Thompson as director of government affairs. Thompson most recently worked as the senior legislative assistant for Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown and previously served as a legislative staffer for Florida Congressman Charlie Crist, managing a broad portfolio that included education, housing, healthcare, and nutrition policy. He also spent substantive time working on issues of racial justice and equity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000

Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa

Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Resisting arrest charge leads to federal prison for Florida man

FLORIDA – A convicted felon who allegedly forcibly resisted arrest has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington sentenced Cleate Wilson, 40,...
TAMPA, FL

