Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
Bay News 9
Driver questions U-turn setup at busy Hillsborough intersection
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The intersection of U.S. 301 and Gibsonton Drive is one of the busiest in the area, and it's a spot driver Sherika Dixon says she tries to avoid if she can. “I’ve seen many near misses and accidents,” she said. She’s not alone...
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
YAHOO!
In Warren v. DeSantis, Tampa’s appointed prosecutor says how she got here, where she’s going
As a federal judge weighs whether it was unjust for Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, one of the many pieces of evidence to be considered is the testimony of the person DeSantis chose to replace Warren. Susan S. Lopez, a longtime Hillsborough prosecutor who the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Do Citizens policy holders have to get flood insurance?
It's supposed to be the state insurer of last resort, but more than a million Floridians rely on Citizens Property Insurance.
Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting
West Tampa business owners said more action needs to be taken by city leaders as crime continues along west Main Street.
fox13news.com
'I will miss the people': Beloved postal worker to retire after 37 years serving downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There aren’t many open air post offices like the one in downtown St. Petersburg. It’s one of only three such facilities in the entire country, and only open air post offices have letter carriers who deliver the mail on bicycles. Tommy Albritton, 71, is...
police1.com
America’s favorite sheriff talks about cops, criminals and his 50-year career
Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida is an icon. He’s upheld the law for 50 years in a booming region between Tampa and Orlando, where tourists and orange groves share space with the grittier industries of cattle and phosphate mining. He’s done it with unparalleled flair: Judd is famous for his folksy and often funny press conferences. Reporters compile his “Greatest Hits” each year as if he were a rock star.
Help pick names for 2 new puppies for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office got an early Christmas present this year – two bloodhound puppies!. Before the pups start school in a couple of weeks, the sheriff's office needs help naming them. Each handler provided two names to choose from:. K-9 No. 1:...
The Weekly Challenger
David Thompson joins Welch administration
ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch has officially named David Thompson as director of government affairs. Thompson most recently worked as the senior legislative assistant for Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown and previously served as a legislative staffer for Florida Congressman Charlie Crist, managing a broad portfolio that included education, housing, healthcare, and nutrition policy. He also spent substantive time working on issues of racial justice and equity.
stpetecatalyst.com
Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000
Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
businessobserverfl.com
Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa
Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Local non-profit works to change the stigma around mental health
The American Psychological Association reports just 26% who experience daily feelings of anxiety or depression seek help, compared to 45% of non hispanic white men with the same feelings.
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
Largo man drove vehicle with woman hanging on to hood, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly battered a woman with his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
niceville.com
Resisting arrest charge leads to federal prison for Florida man
FLORIDA – A convicted felon who allegedly forcibly resisted arrest has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington sentenced Cleate Wilson, 40,...
Trader Joe's traffic jam causing frustrations for neighbors
Traffic surrounding the Tampa Trader Joe’s is creating issues for people living and working in the area, with traffic often backing up around the corner.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
