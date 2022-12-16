ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSDK

2022 top 10 most intriguing St. Louis sports figures

ST. LOUIS — For the past 30 years, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of the top 10 most intriguing sports figures in the region. The owner of World Wide Technology Raceway pulled it off. The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event in the St. Louis area happened...
kjluradio.com

Hearing for Lamar Johnson wraps up, decision not expected for at least ten days

The fate of a Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t comment will not be known until after Christmas. Last week, a hearing was held to overturn the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. Johnson has long maintained his innocence, the lone witness in the case later recanted their testimony, and two men have said they killed Boyd while Johson wasn’t involved.
KMOV

St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
FOX2now.com

Several drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning

Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson.
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FOX2now.com

Understanding St. Louis's importance in soccer history

Author Dave Lange has chronicled the city’s importance to the beautiful game with the second edition of “Soccer Made in St. Louis: A History of the Game in America's First Soccer Capital.”. Understanding St. Louis’s importance in soccer history. Author Dave Lange has chronicled the city’s importance...
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
