The fate of a Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t comment will not be known until after Christmas. Last week, a hearing was held to overturn the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. Johnson has long maintained his innocence, the lone witness in the case later recanted their testimony, and two men have said they killed Boyd while Johson wasn’t involved.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO