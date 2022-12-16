Read full article on original website
KSDK
2022 top 10 most intriguing St. Louis sports figures
ST. LOUIS — For the past 30 years, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of the top 10 most intriguing sports figures in the region. The owner of World Wide Technology Raceway pulled it off. The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event in the St. Louis area happened...
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
St. Louis police arrest carjacking suspect involved in chase
St. Louis Police are in pursuit of a carjacking suspect Monday morning.
East St. Louis man admits attacking park rangers on Gateway Arch grounds
A 38-year-old East St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for fighting with park rangers at the Gateway Arch National Park.
kjluradio.com
Hearing for Lamar Johnson wraps up, decision not expected for at least ten days
The fate of a Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t comment will not be known until after Christmas. Last week, a hearing was held to overturn the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. Johnson has long maintained his innocence, the lone witness in the case later recanted their testimony, and two men have said they killed Boyd while Johson wasn’t involved.
Dan Fogelberg's 'Same Old Lang Syne' is about a woman from St. Louis
In Dan Fogelberg’s holiday classic “Same Old Lang Syne,” the old flame at the grocery store is a woman named Jill Gruelich. She’s a retired teacher from the Parkway School District.
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into senior living apartment building
One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby. 1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into …. One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior...
Secret Service Busts Fake Temp Tag Maker in St. Louis
Mario Cooks allegedly sold fake temp tags and fake Missouri plates prior to his arrest last week
13-year-old shot in north St. Louis
A 13-year-old was shot Monday in north St. Louis.
St. Louis Will Definitely Freeze Its Ass Off This Weekend
We're in for low temps and maybe some blizzard-like low visibility
FOX2now.com
Several drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning
Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson. Several drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early …. Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson. Christmas cookie time with STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan. Time to relax, unwind, and be glad. Vibe Szn Custom Jewelry offers unique...
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
kttn.com
Homicide detective in Lamar Johnson’s case says he had no evidence
(Missouri Independent) – The homicide detective who led the investigation of the 1994 murder that landed Lamar Johnson in prison told a St. Louis courtroom that he had no evidence connecting Johnson to the murder, echoing what the prosecutor in the case said earlier in the week. Joseph Nickerson,...
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
Woman struck and killed in Bridgeton Sunday night
A pedestrian was struck by an SUV and killed Sunday night in Bridgeton.
FOX2now.com
Understanding St. Louis's importance in soccer history
Author Dave Lange has chronicled the city’s importance to the beautiful game with the second edition of “Soccer Made in St. Louis: A History of the Game in America's First Soccer Capital.”. Understanding St. Louis’s importance in soccer history. Author Dave Lange has chronicled the city’s importance...
Meet the Woman Styling Hair on a Busy St. Louis Street Corner
Jibri Ross is a local hair stylist who surprised the internet when she took her shop outside in the winter
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
