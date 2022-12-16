ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Morgan Stanley warns US profits could drop like in 2008, tanking stocks

One of Wall Street's top executives is worried about a repeat of 2008. At least, partially. Mike Wilson, Morgan's Stanley's chief US equity strategist, says he isn't concerned about a "systemic" financial crisis like the one that brought the economy to its knees 14 years ago. But Wilson is warning clients about a looming plunge in corporate profits next year as the economy stumbles.
Albany Herald

EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers

The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant's business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech. The agreement includes several multi-year concessions offered by Amazon, including a...

