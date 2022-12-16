Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley warns US profits could drop like in 2008, tanking stocks
One of Wall Street's top executives is worried about a repeat of 2008. At least, partially. Mike Wilson, Morgan's Stanley's chief US equity strategist, says he isn't concerned about a "systemic" financial crisis like the one that brought the economy to its knees 14 years ago. But Wilson is warning clients about a looming plunge in corporate profits next year as the economy stumbles.
Comcast Raises Prices and T-Mobile Takes Advantage
Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up.
EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers
The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant's business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech. The agreement includes several multi-year concessions offered by Amazon, including a...
