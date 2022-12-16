Read full article on original website
Polk County man charged with arson, assault after house burnt down
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The man who ran from a burning building and allegedly shot a gun toward officers has been charged with multiple offenses. Andrew Sims is formally charged with second-degree arson, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which are felonies. According to a probable cause statement, deputies arrived on […]
Not guilty plea entered
A 33-year-old Lebanon man charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action has pleaded not guilty. Kevin James Ash is accused in the death of Bobby Joe Langston Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash appeared in Laclede County Court Monday where he entered the plea and waived formal arraignment. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Newburg man pleads down in multi-agency drug investigation
A Phelps County man pleads down in a case involving methamphetamine and Fentanyl. It was Monday when Chad Krause of Newburg pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. In exchange for his plea, a charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dropped.
Father of Phelps County murder suspect heads to trial next April on tampering charge
The father of a Phelps County man accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend earlier this year is scheduled for a jury trial. Douglas Billingsley, 66, of Exline, Iowa, is charged with tampering with physical evidence. He’s accused of instructing his son to delete text messages from his phone about his girlfriend’s death. His trial was scheduled Monday to begin April 11, 2023.
Two arrested after two different narcotics-related search warrants served in Maries County
Authorities take two people into custody after serving two separate narcotics related search warrants in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group to serve the warrant on Maries County Road 444 in Vichy. One person was taken into custody there.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Deputies in Polk County
Polk County man in custody: shot at deputies, ran from burning home
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
Police chase that spans two mid-Missouri counties ends about ten miles south of Hermann
One man is taken into custody following a multi-county police chase that ends in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted late Monday morning that an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy was entering their county as part of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 50. Gasconade...
Three Teens Hurt When SUV Runs Off Road; One Airlifted To Treatment
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three teens were hospitalized on Friday evening, Dec. 16, after an SUV crashed along Boeckman Bridge Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer south on Boeckman Bridge Road. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned, totaling it.
Springfield Police give insight how to identify police pretenders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -After an incident on December 11th, when Nathan Smith impersonated a police officer and assaulted a woman, Springfield Police say there are a few things you can do if you run into one of these police pretenders. “If somebody knocks on your door, obviously they should be...
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Texas County man seriously injured in crash near Licking
A Texas County man is seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dakota Jones, 25, of Licking, was driving on Highway BB Saturday morning, when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Jones was flown to...
Dog attack at Willard school leaves students injured
WILLARD, Mo. – Willard Intermediate School reported Tuesday, December 20, that several students and teachers were injured after neighborhood dogs got into the playground during recess and attacked. The Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael said Injured students and teachers were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, and animal control was able to […]
Iberia woman's murder trial delayed until next fall
The trial of a Miller County woman accused of murdering her husband so she could continue her affair with an inmate at Jefferson City Correctional Center is delayed once again. It was Monday when a Laclede County judge granted Amy Murray, 44, of Iberia, a continuance. Murray’s trial was previously...
80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
