Time Out Global
Why is everyone coming down with the same horrid ‘monster cold’?
Anyone else had a cough for about three weeks at this point? A sinus headache that won’t go away? Or perhaps your nose has been running non-stop like a tap, leaving you looking like the most notable of Santa’s reindeers. Yep, we’re all there. All of us. There’s definitely been something going around since you shared the mic at that staff karaoke, and apparently, it’s not Covid.
You can stay in this futuristic and extremely cool Japanese forest house
With its circular submarine windows, strange jutting shape and all-round futuristic vibes, no one would blame you for thinking that the building in the above photo (and yes, it is a building) is actually some kind of alien settlement. But it isn’t. Oh no. That’s just a really, really futuristic retreat in a forest in Japan. And the best bit: you can stay in it. We know, extremely cool.
End of an era: hotels across Europe are banning tiny toiletries
Getting free, tiny bottles of toiletries like shampoo, soap and shower gel is one of the joys of staying in a hotel. Not only do they mean you don’t have to pack all that stuff for yourself and weigh down your suitcase, but you get to sample some toiletries that are – usually – a little more luxurious than most of us are used to. And you can take ‘em home, obvs.
