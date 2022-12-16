Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Lenovo updates ThinkPad laptops with fresh CPUs, recycled metals
Today, Lenovo announced upcoming updates to its ThinkPad X1 lineup, including the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Lenovo's 2023 ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X1 Nano will all get new Intel CPU processors and use recycled materials for the first time. According to Lenovo's announcement, the 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon...
Ars Technica
Webcam buying guide: The Ars picks, from affordable to extravagant
Webcams are having a moment. With video chats and teleconferences becoming a normal facet of life in a pandemic-addled world, having a device that presents you at your best can be invaluable. The best webcams will greatly spruce up your online presence compared to the middling cameras built into most...
Ars Technica
It might be time for Apple to throw in the towel on the Mac Pro
The Mac Pro is one of the few remaining Intel Macs with no Apple Silicon replacement ready to go, even though we're a little past the two-year deadline that CEO Tim Cook originally set for the transition in summer 2020 (and to be fair, it has been a hard-to-predict couple of years).
Ars Technica
Make your noisy recording sound like pro audio with Adobe’s free AI tool
Recently, Adobe released a free AI-powered audio processing tool that can enhance some poor-quality voice recordings by removing background noise and making the voice sound stronger. When it works, the result sounds like a recording made in a professional sound booth with a high-quality microphone. The new tool, called Enhance...
Ars Technica
Raspberry Pi 5 not arriving in 2023 as company hopes for a “recovery year”
Few who have tried to buy a Raspberry Pi in the last year may be shocked, but Raspberry Pi's CEO has an update on the next Raspberry Pi model: it's not arriving next year. In an interview with ExplainingComputers, Eben Upton reviews the supply pressures that have impacted the single-board computers' availability. Eighteen months into "restrained availability" of the device, Upton says the company is positioned to set aside hundreds of thousands of units for retail customers. He notes that the companies primarily taking up the existing supply of Pi units are not gigantic companies but "mom-and-pop operations" that have based their hardware products on the Pi platform and buy a few hundred Pis for their needs.
Ars Technica
Not sporty enough, not efficient enough—the 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport
Something about automotive body styles brings out emotions in people. Witness the once-mighty station wagon's fall from grace; at one time, it was the family supercar, now it's mostly just adored by people on the Internet (who never actually buy them) and reviled by everyone else. The wagon gave way to the minivan, which in turn lost favor to the SUV, but the real winner over the past few decades has been the crossover. Something of an "I know it when I see it" category, the crossover is more car-like than an SUV, and more SUV-like than a car and subject to plenty of arguments over what does and doesn't quite fit in that four-wheeled pigeonhole.
Comments / 0