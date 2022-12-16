Something about automotive body styles brings out emotions in people. Witness the once-mighty station wagon's fall from grace; at one time, it was the family supercar, now it's mostly just adored by people on the Internet (who never actually buy them) and reviled by everyone else. The wagon gave way to the minivan, which in turn lost favor to the SUV, but the real winner over the past few decades has been the crossover. Something of an "I know it when I see it" category, the crossover is more car-like than an SUV, and more SUV-like than a car and subject to plenty of arguments over what does and doesn't quite fit in that four-wheeled pigeonhole.

