Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Decades of Jupiter Observations Have Revealed Something Strange
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered unexplained climate patterns on Jupiter that periodically repeat in years-long cycles, and weirdly mirror each other in each hemisphere. The strange finding raises intriguing questions about the biggest planet in our solar system, as well as giant gas worlds that orbit alien stars, reports a new study.
Ars Technica
Russia says it will take no immediate action on damaged Soyuz spacecraft
After working through the weekend to better characterize damage to its Soyuz spacecraft attached to the International Space Station, Russian specialists have decided to take no immediate action. In a lengthy statement published Monday morning by Roscosmos (a VPN is required to access the site from Western nations), the Russian...
SpaceX rocket launch at sunset wows some stargazers with ethereal 'space jellyfish' (photos)
When SpaceX launch two satellites into orbit Friday evening from Florida, it lit up the night sky with more than just its fiery engines.
Watch Rocket Lab attempt its 1st US launch with an Electron booster soon after delay [updated]
After years of launching rockets from New Zealand, the commercial space company Rocket Lab is ready for its U.S. launch debut.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Mayhem Hypersonic Strike-Recon Jet Contract Awarded To Leidos
LeidosThe Air Force has said it wants the experimental Mayhem air vehicle to demonstrate strike and intelligence-gathering capabilities.
Researchers develop record breaking 500 times longer lifespans for light-emitting "giant" quantum dots
Researchers have discovered a new technique for developing the creation of light-emitting "giant" quantum dots. A photonic nanocrystal substance that can be synthesized and used in medical imaging and optics. The research was published in the journal Nano Letters. What is a quantum dot?. Quantum dots are colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals,...
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree
At number 13 on IE's 22 best innovations of 2022, we look at the world’s first lab-grown wood.
CNET
What the Fusion Energy Breakthrough Really Means
Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory passed a major fusion milestone in December, using 192 lasers to ignite a fusion reaction that produced more energy than was used to trigger it. The surge ended after a fleeting moment, but its implications will last a lot longer. The achievement is the...
New BladeRobots serve wind turbines ‘4 times faster’ than conventional methods
Danish energy solutions provider Vestas has unveiled BladeRobots as a stand-alone business with an automated robotic technology solution for the maintenance of wind turbines. The robot performs automated blade-leading edge maintenance up to “four times faster” than traditional manual methods, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
CNBC
The B-21 Raider and the future of the Air Force bomber force
The Air Force needs some new bombers. The B-1B Lancer and B-2A Spirit are in the twilight of their careers, and the B-21 Raider, a new stealth bomber produced by Northrop Grumman aims to take over the role as the premier bomber for the United States. 'Our adversary's defenses have...
game-news24.com
The new greatest material of the world made from scratch Discover CrCoNi
News good plan Discover CrCoNi, the new strongest material of the world created from scratch. Let CrCoNi talk about the toughest new material in the world. A very special alloy made from the man’s creation is under this unattractive name, which could be used later. Only the strongest resistant...
Ars Technica
The deep sea is an unexpected, but at-risk, trove of biodiversity
In the past, scientists thought of the deep ocean as a cold, dead place. While the region—generally considered to be everything between 200 and 11,000 meters in depth—is undoubtedly cold, it actually holds unexpected biodiversity. “Back in the 1970s, there was this myth of the deep sea as...
What It’s Like to Fly the 1,400 MPH Supersonic F-104 Starfighter Jet
With thousands of hours of flight time and a coveted ATP pilot’s rating, Evan Dick has flown many aircraft types, including classic fighter jets like the L-39. But even he wasn’t prepared for the raw uncontrollable, power of the F-104 Starfighter. “Its power-to-weight ratio is just ridiculous,” he says. “I could tell, with the afterburners, it was going to be the most challenging aircraft I’d ever flown. It was like a missile with a man on it.” “We can out-run, out-climb, and out-accelerate an F-16 all day long,” notes Starfighters International founder Rick Svetkoff. Florida-based Starfighters offers a two-day F-104 flight training...
