Exploding Kittens Game 2 Player Edition only $4.99!
This Exploding Kittens Game 2 Player Edition would make a great stocking stuffer!. Target has this Exploding Kittens Game 2 Player Edition for just $4.99 right now!. This would make a great last minute gift idea. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Hip2Save!
Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens (20 count) only $8.79!
These Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens are a great price!. Walmart has these Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens (20 count) for just $8.79 right now!. These are perfect for artist, doodler, or student in your life. Great stocking stuffer idea!. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Travel Cosmetic Bags only $9.49!
Amazon has these Travel Cosmetic Bags for just $9.49 when you use the promo code 50QVPJ6M at checkout!. There are several CUTE designs to choose from and these are perfect for all your travels next year. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping...
PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset only $58.99 shipped (Reg. $118!)
This PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset looks like so much fun!. Target has this PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset for just $58.99 shipped right now!. This is regularly $117.99 and has great reviews. Choose free in-store pickup to guarantee it by Christmas.
LocknLock 7-Piece Stackable Multi-Purpose Storage Set only $24.98 shipped!
Love LocknLock items? This is a great deal on this 7-piece set!. QVC has this LocknLock 7-Piece Stackable Multi-Purpose Storage Set for just $24.98 today! Plus, if it’s your first purchase, use the promo code FREESHIP for free shipping!. There are lots of color options available. Thanks, Free Stuff...
AncestryDNA + Traits only $49 shipped!
This is a fantastic deal on this AncestryDNA + Traits!. Today only, Amazon has this AncestryDNA + Traits for just $49 shipped!. This has thousands of five star reviews and would make a great gift. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and...
Old Navy: Puffer Jackets for the Family as low as $12 today!
Need a new jacket? This is a great deal on puffer jackets!. Old Navy has Puffer Jackets for the family as low as $12 today! This is such a great deal but hurry – sizes are selling out. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Valid today only,...
Free Nivea Lotion Tin at Walgreens!
Stop by Walgreens to score free Nivea Lotion Tins!. You can get free Nivea Cream Lotion Tins at Walgreens! Here’s how:
Toddler & Kid’s Fleece Jackets only $10!
Amazon has Toddler & Kid’s Fleece Full Zip Jackets for just $10 right now!. There are several cute designs and colors to choose from. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
Last Minute Toy Deals from Amazon!
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on last minute toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Official POP IT! Pets – Mystery Bag for just $6.49!. Get this NERF Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster for just $12.99!. Get this Heroes of Goo Jit Zu...
