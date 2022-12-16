It is expected to be miserably cold with snow. Are the Dolphins prepared?

ORCHARD PARK - Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is an interesting dude and really, he’s a breath of fresh air in the often mundane, monosyllabic, ultra-paranoid world of NFL head coaches.

When this guy meets with reporters, he actually exudes a personality, gives thoughtful answers, and tries to interject humor and perspective when he can. Imagine that in the NFL? It’s quite a contrast to Sean McDermott who peppers his press conferences with never-ending tired clichés like “We’re taking it one day at a time” or “We need to play well in all three phases.”

McDaniel went to Yale and he has a nerdy, bookish look to him. Perhaps his pedigree explains his higher level of communication skills, but it doesn’t explain his willingness to stray from the norm regarding how NFL coaches carry themselves. Unlike most, he seems to realize that this isn’t life and death stuff here, it’s football.

For instance, this past week he wore a t-shirt during practice that read “I wish it were colder.” He also had the air conditioning in the team facility cranked.

It was a nod to one of the big storylines for Saturday night when the Bills host the Dolphins in a game that will go a long way toward determining the winner of the AFC East. The weather is expected to be miserably cold with snow and gusty winds, all of which would seem to be bad news for the visitors from South Florida.

So, McDaniel decided to have a little fun with it, and I loved it.

Now, whether the mind games he is playing with his team will help, who knows? But McDaniel is sure trying his best to make it seem like his team won’t be as affected as well all expect while playing in arctic conditions.

“Zero monitoring for myself,” he said when asked if he’d be paying attention to the ongoing forecasts. “You know that the elements are going to be different than what we’re in right now. You don’t really prepare for it besides mentally deciding if it’s going to matter to you or not … it’s a mindset as well. So to me, you just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then you adjust as best you can.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was born and raised in Hawaii, made a comment Wednesday that cracked up some people. He mentioned that when he was playing at Alabama, yes indeed, he did see snow. “It snowed in Alabama my first year,” he said. “It snows in Alabama guys. People don’t know that. Some people just think it gets cold but it does snow.”

Well, according to the National Weather Service, the most snowfall in a single year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama dating back to 1948 was seven inches during the “vicious” winter of 1959-60. Since then, Tuscaloosa has never had more than four inches in a single year.

Tua has no idea what snow is, but he’s about to find out because it’s possible that four inches could fall during the playing of the game.

“Could be snowing, could rain, I don’t know,” he said. “It’s a mindset thing, really, and if I’m too focused and worried about, is it too cold? Can I grab the ball or not? Then I’m focused on the wrong things and it’ll be hard to play that way.”

Here are the key Dolphins to watch

▶ QB Tua Tagovailoa: Four months ago, the thought of Tua being in the running for league MVP was laughable. Then it wasn’t. Now, after the last two games, the laughing has resumed. He has been awful in Miami’s back-to-back losses to the 49ers and Chargers, a combined 28 of 61 for 440 yards with only three TDs and two picks. And really, those numbers don’t accurately convey how ineffective he has been. He was 3-of-17 midway through the third quarter against Los Angeles.

RB Raheem Mostert: The Dolphins haven’t relied much on their ground game but when they do, Mostert has been the most oft-used back and he has 610 yards and a 4.5 average per carry. Jeff Wilson, who was acquired from the 49ers and was gradually cutting into Mostert’s playing time, suffered a hip injury against the Chargers and is listed as questionable.

▶ WR Tyreek Hill: Of all the teams the Chiefs could have traded Hill to, right? He is the main reason for the quantum leap Tua and the Miami passing game has made this season, and the Bills know all too well how dangerous he is from his days in Kansas City. However, in the first meeting, they actually held him to his lowest output of the year, two catches for just 33 yards. He now has 100 catches for 1,460 yards and six TDs.

▶ WR Jaylen Waddle: The other half of the Dolphins’ dynamic duo who, interestingly, has a notably higher average per catch (17.0) than Hill (14.6). In Week 3, it was Waddle who made the play of the game when he caught a 45-yard pass down the middle to set up Miami’s winning TD, finishing off a 102-yard performance.

▶ DE Jaelen Phillips: The 2021 first-round pick and Greg Rousseau’s old running mate at the University of Miami is having a great year as he is tied for team lead with eight sacks and leads with 55 QB pressures.

▶ DE Melvin Ingram: The old veteran is also having a nice season off the edge with six sacks, two of which came in the Week 3 Dolphins victory over the Bills.

▶ LB Bradley Chubb: He was acquired from Denver at the trade deadline and has produced 2.5 sacks in his first four games for the Dolphins. He gives Miami three dangerous edge rushers along with Phillips and Ingram.

▶ DT Christian Wilkins: The Bills have certainly seen their share of dominant interior linemen this year and Wilkins is next in line. He has been a beast and he leads Miami with 43 stops, defined by Pro Football Focus as being the player responsible for a failed offensive play. Sunday night he was in on nine tackles and had a sack of Justin Herbert.

▶ SS Jevon Holland: A physical player in the back end who had a strip sack of Josh Allen in the first game which set up the Dolphins’ first TD.

▶ CB Xavien Howard: He’s still a force in man coverage, though he hasn’t been great this season as he has allowed a 67.2% completion rate and 16.3 yards per completion against.

What they said in the locker room

∎ Josh Allen on regaining his connection with Cole Beasley: “I think the rapport that we’ve had with each other the last few years, the communication, he sees the field like a quarterback when he’s out there, especially in zone coverages and just being able to trust him. Obviously, it’s not gonna be perfect right away, but to kind of go back and maybe sit down and watch some film and just talk about some different things that we’re doing.”

∎ Cole Beasley on his keeping tabs on the Bills while he was away: “It’s hard to see everything watching it on TV, so I mean it wasn’t any, ‘I would have done this’ or ‘I could have done that.’ It wasn’t that but I watched them every week. I watched the Cowboys every week, too, just because there’s guys I still talk to from there as well. But I definitely kept track of everybody (here). Love these guys to death. We’ve been talking the whole season. The bond that I built with these teammates here was stronger than any bond with any team that I’ve ever been with.”

∎ Von Miller on returning to the team after his surgery: “After the (Jets) game they had FaceTimed me, they had me in the locker room. This is what I do better than anything else in life is play football, is rush the passer, is be a great teammate. So, during the season, especially wins and game days, like, I want to be with the guys. There is no other place where I would rather be than right here with these guys going through the stretch with these guys into the playoffs. So, still the same Von, I’m just off the field with them.”

Getting to know … DE Greg Rousseau

There is no doubt that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is a special place for the Bills’ 2021 first-round pick.

Not only was he born and raised just outside Miami in the town of Hialeah, he attended games there as a kid - both when the Dolphins and the University of Miami were playing - and he ultimately decided to stay home and play college football for the Hurricanes.

So when the Bills played there in both 2021 and 2022, it almost felt to Rousseau like a couple of home games.

“I like playing down there because that’s my college stadium,” he said. “We use the same locker room (with the Bills) that we used when I was at Miami so I get to reminisce. It’s pretty cool being in the same locker room.”

As for playing the Dolphins, Rousseau said there’s nothing all that special about that because he wasn’t really a Dolphins fan - or even an NFL fan - when he was growing up. “I liked college football more,” he said.

Unfortunately for him, he didn’t get to play much in college, though. His career was curtailed by injury, the pandemic, and the fact that he entered the 2021 NFL Draft before his college eligibility expired. Still, despite playing just one full season for the Hurricanes, he did enough to warrant the Bills picking him at No. 30 overall.

That year, 2019, he recorded 15.5 sacks and 7.5 of those came on that well-manicured grass at Hard Rock. And not much changed when he joined the Bills because in two games there he has totaled 3.5 sacks, 1.5 of those in the game earlier this year when the Bills lost 21-19 to the Dolphins.

Saturday night, Rousseau will try to get his first Highmark Stadium sack against the Dolphins when the teams meet in a game that may very well decide the AFC East.

And based on his play lately, bank on that happening. Since returning from an ankle injury that forced him to miss three-plus games, Rousseau has two sacks, eight QB pressures, two batted down passes and a forced fumble in victories over the Patriots and Jets.

For the season he has seven sacks and 31 pressures, both of which rank second on the team behind Von Miller.

“He’s grown so much,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “Eric Washington, our defensive line coach, has an exercise that he does with his players during the week. And I happened to be in their meeting last week, and he had a few different players just to talk about the Jets offensive line: What style of offense they run, what are some of their top runs, what are some of their top passes, how do the guards and the tackles set?

“I listened to Greg as he was reading his notes, and I was like, ‘Wow. This guy sounds like he could be a coach.’ I mean, his description and how detailed it was, you could tell that he’s watched so much tape, and the way he was able to articulate his facts, I was just so, so impressed.”

Here are some things to know about Rousseau:

Family roots in Buffalo: In the mid-1990s, his Haitian immigrant parents, Oskal and Anne, lived briefly in Buffalo and his older brother, Maryvn, was born there.

In the mid-1990s, his Haitian immigrant parents, Oskal and Anne, lived briefly in Buffalo and his older brother, Maryvn, was born there. He sat out the 2020 season: Rousseau made a personal choice to not play in the COVID season, and the main reason was so he could be there for his mother who, as a nurse, was on the front lines during the pandemic.

Rousseau made a personal choice to not play in the COVID season, and the main reason was so he could be there for his mother who, as a nurse, was on the front lines during the pandemic. First job : Manning the bounce house at children’s parties.

: Manning the bounce house at children’s parties. Hobby: Reading comic books.

Reading comic books. Favorite player growing up: Randy Moss.

Randy Moss. Favorite food: Chicken wings.

Chicken wings. Favorite movie: Interstellar.

Interstellar. Favorite TV show: Walking Dead.

Walking Dead. Bucket item list: Traveling outside the United States.

Traveling outside the United States. Favorite musical artist: Kanye West.

Kanye West. Favorite ice cream flavor: Cake Batter.

Blast from the past game: Bills vs. Dolphins

As dominant as the Bills were throughout the 1990 regular season, they could not shake the Dolphins, and the AFC East was hanging in the balance on the wintry afternoon of Dec. 23 as the Bills needed to win to clinch their third straight division title.

A loss would have created a tie at 12-3, and the Dolphins would have been in the drivers’ seat with one week left in the regular season because they would have completed a series sweep. And with Jim Kelly having suffered a knee injury the week before, there was a whole lot of worry among the fan base leading up to the game.

Frank Reich wasn’t worried. Remember, he had taken over for an injured Kelly in 1989 and won all three of his starts, so he had the full confidence of everyone in the Buffalo locker room.

True, those were three games in the middle of the season and this one was, by comparison, rather colossal. But Reich - as he so often did - rose to the occasion and lifted the Bills to a memorable 24-14 victory in front of a record crowd of 80,235 at Rich Stadium.

“We feel wonderful, but this isn’t our ultimate goal,” Marv Levy said. “This was the most butterflies I had before an event since I was in the second-grade play for the PTA. I was a tree.”

Reich completed 15 of 21 passes for 234 yards and two TDs while Thurman Thomas rushed for 154 yards as the Bills set a new team record with their 13th victory and not only captured the division, they clinched homefield advantage throughout the postseason.

“It didn’t hurt playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football,” said Reich. “He says, ‘Ask and you shall receive.’ I asked and I received. I told Jim before the game I’m not going to try to be the hero. I’m just trying to go out and get this thing back in Jim’s hands.”

The Buffalo defense sacked Dan Marino three times, the most he’d suffered in a game since 1988. Marino still threw for 287 yards and two TDs, but it wasn’t enough.

Reich’s seven-yard TD pass to James Lofton was the only score of the first half, but the Bills made it 14-0 early in the third when Miami fumbled the second-half kickoff and Reich made them pay with an 11-yard TD pass to Andre Reed. The Bills eventually put the game away in the fourth as Thomas gained 46 yards on a long drive that ended with him scoring for a 24-7 lead.

“I think we could have run the ball anywhere we wanted to,” said Thomas. “You’ve been hearing a lot of things about Jim being gone and the offense not being as effective as when Jim was in there, but today, Frank did everything right.”

Thanks for subscribing to the Bills Blast newsletter, and remember, all the rest of my content can be found on our Bills page. If you want to follow me on Twitter, it's @salmaiorana, and if you want to email me, it's maiorana@gannett.com.

If you enjoyed the Bills Blast, please share it with a friend or family member, and if they would like to receive the bi-weekly newsletter, they can sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without D&C subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.