William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO