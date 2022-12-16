Read full article on original website
Related
NJ weather: Big rain and wind, then coldest Christmas in decades
Mother Nature is about to make this busy holiday week very challenging. A broad, multi-impact storm is about to sweep across the northern half of the country, dumping major snowfall from the Northern Plains to the Midwest to New England. Here in New Jersey, we face troubles of our own....
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat
Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerous cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT: High Impact Storm Will Affect Christmas Get Away Travel In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain, wind, cold air and even snow on the way later this week. Our next weather maker will have the potential to cause travel delays and problems on the roads Thursday and Friday. The cold arctic air is diving down from Canada into the Northern Plains...
Storm approaching New Jersey expected to impact Christmas holiday travel
A storm approaching New Jersey is expected to impact Christmas travel plans – especially for those planning on flying at the end of the week.
Updated Christmas weekend forecast calls for ‘Arctic Blast’ in New York. Will winter storm impact holiday travel in NY?
Winter weather bearing down on New York may leave roads slick and icy leading into the Christmas weekend, a forecaster said, potentially complicating travel plans for New Yorkers. Rainfall will begin in the New York metro area during a relatively-warm Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, Dec. 23, said...
cnycentral.com
Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead
You might be hearing about a powerful storm that will cross the country later this week and into the Christmas weekend. In this web story, I am going to describe in detail via my forecast video and graphics what the most important impacts will be locally across central New York and also across northern and western New York.
Weather woes for NJ this holiday week: Rain, snow, wind, cold
This is a busy week. With Hanukkah officially on and Christmas coming up next weekend, New Jerseyans will be doing lots of traveling, shopping, hustling and bustling. With high pressure in control of our atmosphere, the first half of the week will be quiet. (Although unseasonably cold.) And then our...
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas. The “incredibly powerful storm” could bring 65 mph winds, icy roads, lakeshore flooding and heavy...
wwnytv.com
North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
WRGB
From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm
Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ
It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
The Central Jersey ‘Winter Wonderland’ you’ve got to see
While working on the story of the Lights on Glendale in Manalapan I was turned on by Vanessa to the Winter Wonderland at Maple Leaf Farms located at 525 US Highway 9 in Manalapan. I spoke with Bobby Spillman who runs the place with his wife Rita. How long have...
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ
Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey
William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
New Jersey ‘Pizza Bowl 3′ is coming to the Meadowlands
If Jersey pizza had a Super Bowl, "Pizza Bowl 3" would be it; and it's taking place Feb. 4 at Redd's Restaurant and Bar, located in Carlstadt next to MetLife Stadium. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 17. There will be 5 rounds of competition for Best Pizza and Best...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0