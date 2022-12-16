ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The Staten Island Advance

Updated Christmas weekend forecast calls for ‘Arctic Blast’ in New York. Will winter storm impact holiday travel in NY?

Winter weather bearing down on New York may leave roads slick and icy leading into the Christmas weekend, a forecaster said, potentially complicating travel plans for New Yorkers. Rainfall will begin in the New York metro area during a relatively-warm Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, Dec. 23, said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WRGB

From Snow to Slush, How the Region Was Impacted by the Season's First Major Storm

Major Elevation Snow Storm - Capital Region and Valley "Glop Storm" This was a spectacular storm from the standpoint of the highly variable snowfall amounts it produced. The storm was also a good study in temperature behavior in marginally cold winter environments where both cooling and warming processes were both simultaneously in progress in slow a moving system, this one spread out over roughly 36 hours.
VERMONT STATE
New Jersey 101.5

gowatertown.net

Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
WATERTOWN, SD
New Jersey 101.5

a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey

William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
NEW JERSEY STATE
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
