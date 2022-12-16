Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Wild take on the Ducks on 5-game win streak
Minnesota Wild (18-11-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Anaheim Ducks seeking to prolong a five-game win streak. Anaheim has a 5-7-0 record at home and a 9-20-3 record overall. The Ducks serve 12.3 penalty...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings host the Ducks after shootout victory
Anaheim Ducks (9-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-12-5, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Anaheim Ducks after the Kings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in a shootout. Los Angeles is 3-4-2 against the Pacific Division and...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Rangers host Phils to kick off 2023 'Sunday Night Baseball'
BRISTOL, Conn. -- National League champion Philadelphia will play at Texas on April 2 in the first ESPN Sunday night telecast of the 2023 season. The Houston Astros will host the Phillies in a World Series rematch on April 30. ESPN announced its Sunday night schedule for the first month...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Steelers QB Pickett to return from concussion vs. Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- After being sidelined with his second concussion in eight weeks, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. As of Monday afternoon, Pickett remained in the concussion protocol. But Tomlin said if the team practiced Monday, Pickett would be a full participant.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers host the Hornets in non-conference play
Charlotte Hornets (8-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (18-14, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Charlotte play in non-conference action. The Clippers are 10-7 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.5 rebounds. Ivica...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles visits Phoenix after Booker's 58-point performance
Los Angeles Lakers (13-16, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (18-12, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces the Los Angeles Lakers after Devin Booker scored 58 points in the Phoenix Suns' 118-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns are 6-0 against the rest...
