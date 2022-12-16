ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know

Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate

As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Yay! More Amazing Small Towns in New Jersey to Explore

Well based on your response, you enjoy reading about beautiful small towns here in New Jersey to visit. Hopefully, you can take some of the posts I have written about "cozy" little Jersey towns and put them on a list of places to explore. If you have a handful of these tiny towns you will have plenty of day trips to do with your friends and family.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

