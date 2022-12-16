ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Police release new video in search for gunman who shot 9 people in downtown Orlando

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
Video: Police release new video in search for gunman who shot 9 people in downtown Orlando Orlando police said new surveillance video could be the key to finding the person who shot nine people downtown in July. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said new surveillance video could be the key to finding the person who shot nine people downtown in July.

Over the past five months, investigators have interviewed dozens of people, but the person responsible is still out there.

It has really been a group effort with the city, police and business owners coming together.

A number of new surveillance cameras have been added downtown.

However, officials said issues between some of the people in the video may have been the catalyst for the mass shooting.

Police want to talk to the people highlighted in the video.

Investigators said they were involved in a large fight that led to the shooting.

Since the shooting, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has been working with the police department and bar owners to make sure security is tight downtown.

They have gone as far as adding metal detectors and extra police patrols.

Police say this shooting was likely gang-related.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

