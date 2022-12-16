Read full article on original website
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
Arctic cold front to deliver coldest Christmas temperatures in 30+ years to Savannah, Lowcountry
A winter storm will impact millions of people across the the central and eastern U.S. as the Christmas holiday nears. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, this storm system is all about the frigid temperatures it will send our way. The Savannah area will likely see the coldest Christmas Day...
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry, New Hampshire, married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the Marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open.
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
Cold blast nears...the frigid temperatures you can expect for Christmas
Winter begins on Wednesday...and a true arctic airmass will reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry by this weekend. Low temperatures well below freezing with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens are in the forecast. Check the latest videocast to see the temperatures for your neighborhood and a...
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
Deputies: Man arrested, charged with attempted murder following shooting in Burton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on multiple charges following a Saturday shooting in Burton. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, BCSO said deputies were called to Possum Hill Road in Burton for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, deputies learned...
