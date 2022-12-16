Instead of reflecting on autism through studies or statistics, for Spectrum’s fifth annual book — available to download as a PDF on our site today — we sought a more personal lens: the lives of the people who research the condition. The scientist profiles that fill these pages reveal a heterogeneous bunch, with wide-ranging academic interests and hobbies. Published over the past 12 years on our site, the profiles, arranged alphabetically here, have been updated to include highly cited papers and 2022 news from the researchers themselves.

