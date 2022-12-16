ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk plans to restrict policy polls to Twitter Blue users

(Reuters) – Elon Musk said on Monday Twitter Inc will restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, on the same day that users voted decisively in a poll for Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform. Musk responded to a suggestion...
Elon Musk launches poll asking if he should quit as Twitter CEO

(Reuters) – Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking users whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results. As of 0952 GMT, more than 16 million users had participated in...

