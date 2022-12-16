ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

‘No credible threat’: Police debunk shooting rumors at St. Cloud Middle, beef up security Friday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ogxcu_0jkmp8zM00

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud police are addressing rumors of a shooting threat at St. Cloud Middle School.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Thursday night, the police department posted on Facebook that it recently received several reports of a threat.

The information suggested concerns of a possible shooting on campus on Friday, Dec. 16, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aWSR_0jkmp8zM00

But detectives said they have “fully investigated” those reports and determined that there is no credible threat.

As a precaution, extra officers will be on patrol around campus on Friday to ensure students’ safety, SCPD said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Man pleads guilty in Florida woman's unsolved 1991 slaying

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing pleaded guilty Tuesday to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. Michael Townson, 53, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, state prosecutors said in a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Feds Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ of Florida Woman Found Floating in Trash Bag

The FBI is investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman found floating off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Dec. 10. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland, who was last seen Dec. 5. Her body was found in international waters 13 miles from Pinellas County by fishermen wrapped in bedding in a trash bag, according to investigators. The FBI said it’s waiting on the results of a toxicology test to determine a cause of death and will release more details soon.Read it at WFTS Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Recently released man accused of stealing bike from school

Just two days after being released from the Lake County Jail, a 32-year-old man was arrested again for allegedly stealing an electric bicycle from the bike rack in front of Mount Dora High School. Rodney Lorenzo Walker Jr., of 1260 Palm Drive in Mount Dora, was charged with trespassing on...
MOUNT DORA, FL
mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
cw34.com

Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake's stolen election claims

PHOENIX — (AP) — Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate. The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She'll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
126K+
Followers
144K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy