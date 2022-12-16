‘No credible threat’: Police debunk shooting rumors at St. Cloud Middle, beef up security Friday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud police are addressing rumors of a shooting threat at St. Cloud Middle School.

On Thursday night, the police department posted on Facebook that it recently received several reports of a threat.

The information suggested concerns of a possible shooting on campus on Friday, Dec. 16, according to police.

But detectives said they have “fully investigated” those reports and determined that there is no credible threat.

As a precaution, extra officers will be on patrol around campus on Friday to ensure students’ safety, SCPD said.

