PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Doom and gloom
The good of the world may be balanced out with bad. Wouldn’t it be funny if all the religions of the world had the same God?. TV preachers and politicians prey on the weak for donations. Some TV preachers have a net worth of over $7 million. Talk about profiting from the word of God. They should only keep 10% and give the rest to the poor.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Energy independence and border security
From her point No. 1, it’s apparent that letter-writer Mary Beth Walling (“So what are Republicans’ plans to help?” Dec. 14, TribLIVE) has been reading and watching her news on the mainstream media (except for FOX), or she would understand that under President Trump, we had already achieved energy independence. In my opinion, it is due to the utter stupidity of the Biden administration that we are no longer energy independent, and if President Biden had simply let things alone, we would still be energy independent. He would rather buy oil from Saudi Arabia or Venezuela than allow domestic oil production to increase to meet the demand. Venezuela! Can you believe it!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Blind to destruction
After reading Jim Harger’s letter ”There’s no destruction happening in U.S.” (Dec. 12, TribLIVE), in which he ignorantly critiques Ed Davis’ letter “Biden will take blame for destruction” (Nov. 10, TribLIVE), I wondered what world Harger has been living in for the past two years. Someone who could seriously ask, “What destruction?” could very well be walking around in a hypnotic state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Justice for insurrectionists
I have been listening to the podcast “Ultra” by Rachel Maddow. It is frightening and at the same time reassuring. Reassuring in that our current political situation is not unique; we have been there before. And frightening in that our democracy can be so fragile. “Ultra” takes us...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Republicans don't improve lives
Regarding the article “Westmoreland recount complete; officials say no evidence of widespread errors found” (Dec. 6, TribLIVE): Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign says, “Nobody is alleging fraud or malfeasance,” and, “These people had nothing to gain by asking for the recount.” I believe these statements are absolute lies.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Immigration partnership could work
I have a lot of ideas. Sometimes I’m the master of the obvious, and others have thought and written about the same thing. Sometimes, I come up with a good one. I think the following represents a good one. I raise ideas with our legislators, and I receive responses,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jonah Goldberg: It was a bad year for authoritarianism
As 2022 draws to a close, it’s worth celebrating that this hasn’t been a good year for authoritarianism. This might seem Pollyannish. After all, just last month, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance issued a report concluding that democracy is in decline while authoritarianism is deepening. Freedom House cataloged “The Global Expansion of Authoritarian Rule” back in February. “The global order is nearing a tipping point,” the nonprofit declared, “and if democracy’s defenders do not work together to help guarantee freedom for all people, the authoritarian model will prevail.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Elwood Watson: Right-wing media's reaction to Griner's release telling
It sure didn’t take long for right-wing media figures to criticize the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner was released Dec. 8 by the Russian government as part of a negotiated prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the merchant of death.” Since the deal was made by the Biden administration, the right predictably launched a perverse and sinister attack, politically weaponizing her release by employing racist and homophobic language.
