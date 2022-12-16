From her point No. 1, it’s apparent that letter-writer Mary Beth Walling (“So what are Republicans’ plans to help?” Dec. 14, TribLIVE) has been reading and watching her news on the mainstream media (except for FOX), or she would understand that under President Trump, we had already achieved energy independence. In my opinion, it is due to the utter stupidity of the Biden administration that we are no longer energy independent, and if President Biden had simply let things alone, we would still be energy independent. He would rather buy oil from Saudi Arabia or Venezuela than allow domestic oil production to increase to meet the demand. Venezuela! Can you believe it!

