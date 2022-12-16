Opinion: Rep. Cloud and GOP blocking health coverage progress

“It is long past due to repeal Obamacare... return market principles to the health care marketplace.”- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud

His comments are misleading or more accurately just incorrect, as well as selfish. Yes, selfish. That is the only way to describe the continuing resistance to major health care reforms among our national legislators like Rep. Cloud.

Health care is a major issue that has been virtually ignored by Cloud and his GOP compatriots. Here’s what the GOP Commitment to America states on health care-

Achieve longer, healthier lives for Americans

Personalize care to provide affordable options and better quality, delivered by trusted doctors

Lower prices through transparency, choice, and competition, invest in lifesaving cures, and improve access to telemedicine

The GOP provides incomprehensible gobbledygook. In reality, they advocate doing nothing. They want to abolish Obamacare (ACA), throwing tens of million off health insurance. And replace it with absolutely nothing.

As I detail below, the best reform is Medicare for All. Single-payer health care preserves total choice of a provider and can be implemented, saving money.

A decade ago, I was a county commissioner in a rural Georgia county. I remember having breakfast with my congressman (a moderate Democrat) and a very vocal elderly man who was a decorated retired vet. This man said national health care insurance was socialist, unconstitutional and violated the "right to free commerce" (his words, not mine). He went on to say government could not operate anything effectively and therefore could not run health care. He also stated he did not object to the truly needy getting health care so long as it did not affect his Medicare or his taxes. (Sounds a lot like the rationale as to why some red states refuse to expand Medicaid for the less fortunate.)

This veteran served his country. At some point he was a true patriot. But is he now? Is he putting the needs of his fellow countrymen before his own? Is Cloud?

First of all, this veteran ignored the fact that our military is by definition “socialist.” It’s owned and operated by that ineffective federal government that he complained about. Is our military ineffective? How about our police and fire departments? Are they socialist entities?

This man's views would be laughable if they were not so pervasive in our society, especially among the elderly. How can anyone on Medicare, operated and funded by the federal government, believe the Constitution prohibits a national health insurance program?

Obviously, our current Medicare is national health insurance and has been for nearly 60 years. But it is woefully incomplete and breaking down due to Medicare Advantage, a scam run by self-interested for-profit insurance companies.

Plus, currently Medicare only covers those 65 and older. There is no magic in that number. About one-third of Americans retire earlier. Social Security begins at 62, if you choose, so it has no relevance there. It was simply a political choice to start Medicare coverage at 65. Whether we extend it to those younger than 65 is, likewise, a political choice. The correct moral answer to the health care reform question is obviously universal traditional Medicare, which has overhead expenses of 2% versus 12% marketing/administration expenses for private firms.

It should also be noted that due to our current disorganized multi-payer health care system, our per capita cost of health care is much higher than single-payer systems. Per capita costs will go down under single-payer. The money saved would go to insure all Americans.

Under traditional Medicare for All we would have total freedom, choosing our doctors and hospitals (as opposed to Medicare Advantage, a PPO/HMO for-profit scheme). Physicians still would be independent. Our congressmen like Cloud would get the same care that we do, which would assure that our care would be top-notch.

How can any veteran believe our government cannot operate anything effectively? Would he rather we turn our armed forces over to Blackwater or another private contractor? Is our complex national defense less complicated than our health care insurance? In reality, the issue is not government taking over things.

People like this man (and Cloud and many conservative legislators) are simply selfish. Others can suffer, so long as you do not touch my national health insurance program. I deserve it, but you do not. You can have any program you want, so long as I do not have to pay for it. Otherwise, let the rabble suffer. Sounds like a modern day “let them eat cake.” And we all know what happened to the French royalty.

Jack Bernard is a retired corporate executive who worked extensively with hospital systems throughout Texas.