Honesdale's girls varsity wrestling team is primed to make local sports history

HONESDALE — Local fans have ringside seats this winter as high school sports history unfolds right before their eyes.

Last year, Honesdale, Western Wayne and Wallenpaupack Area all sponsored girls varsity wrestling teams. Each school put together a patchwork schedule featuring individual tournaments and dual meets.

The response was overwhelmingly positive as big enthusiastic crowds turned out to cheer on the girls who are blazing the way for an entire generation.

“It’s pretty amazing to be part of,” said Honesdale Coach Chris Carroll. “We’re watching history being made. Twenty-five years from now, these girls will be remembered as pioneers.”

On Wednesday afternoon, I dropped by to visit the Lady Hornets as they practiced deep in the bowels of HHS. What I discovered there was a tight-knit, hard-working group fiercely intent on honing their mat skills.

Rachele Chee (So), Roz Mikulak (Jr), Sydney Roberts (So), Jillian Penn (Jr), Jaidyn Mikulak (So), Saige Olver (Fr), Emma Maxwell (Sr), Madison Briedenstien (Sr), Charlie MacDowell (Fr), Nicky Agis (So) comprise the varsity roster.

“The depth of talent we have, in newer girls as well as veterans, puts us in an excellent position to put a team on the mat, now and in the near future, that will be competing alongside some of the best in the state,” said Coach Carroll.

With that in mind, here’s a quick breakdown of how far girls wrestling has come in just a few short years.

History in Their Sights

As recently as 2020, the thought of girls wrestling attaining varsity status in Pennsylvania was a pipe dream.

Three years ago, fewer than 10 schools in the entire Commonwealth sponsored teams. That number increased to just over 30 in 2021, then skyrocketed over the course of the next 12 months.

As it stands now, there are nearly 90 varsity programs in PA … and that total is important. Why? Because the PIAA is on-record as saying that when the number exceeds 100, girls wrestling will become fully sanctioned.

That declaration, when it becomes official, will trigger a whole host of exciting events. Included among those are organizing league seasons and establishing a state tournament.

In the meantime, teams like Honesdale continue to travel the region in search of the best competition available.

The Lady Hornets opened their 2022-23 campaign with an individual tournament in Athens. Weather permitting, they’ll be on the road at another tourney, this one hosted by Central Mountain.

“We had a great day at Athens,” said Coach Carroll. “We had some tough early losses, but we learned from them. Every one of our girls earned a medal and the team placed third overall.”

The tournament employed the “Madison Style” format in which multiple weight classes are grouped together and a round robin approach used to ensure as many bouts as possible.

Penn and Mikulak paced the Red & Black attack, each earning a gold medal. Roberts and Olver brought home silver, while MacDowell and Agis captured bronze.

On-Mat Leadership

While every wrestler on the roster is making key contributions, two in particular have stepped into leadership roles.

Jillian Penn and Roz Mikulak are both juniors and each brings an unique skill set to the mat.

“Roz is just great behind the scenes", said Coach Carroll. “She’s pretty quiet and leads by example. “The girls all very much respect the athlete that she is. Jillian is much the opposite. She is the very vocal team organizer Jillian makes sure that everyone is where they need to be, when they need to be there.”

Penn and Mikulak will help lead their teammates through an ambitious schedule that once again features both invitational and dual meet action

On December 20, the Lady Hornets put out the proverbial welcome mat for longtime rival Delaware Valley. This will be an historic night as it represents Honesdale’s first-ever varsity home meet.

During this year’s holiday break, the local lasses will hit the road for a berth at the Christmas City tourney, once again hosted by Bethlehem Catholic.

The Red & Black will be busy in January as well. They’ll journey to Jim Thorpe High School for the annual Coal Cracker Invitational. Then on January 29, Coach Carroll’s squad hosts an open tournament of its own.

“Overall, our goal for the season is to learn the sport better every day,” he said. “Our veterans know and understand what is expected of them and are looking to the season ahead as a very valuable learning experience to bring themselves and the team along as one of the premiere girls teams in the state.”

Carroll has a lengthy and impressive coaching resume at both Honesdale and Western Wayne. He’s worked with boys and girls at every level, from junior high to varsity. Chris brings both a wealth of knowledge and endless enthusiasm to the table … and he’s genuinely enjoying this latest challenge.

“I don’t have enough words to express how fantastic these girls are!” he exclaimed. “All of them are excited to really get this season moving and they are constantly looking to improve their understanding of the sport.

“Most of all, we're really having fun working together and enjoying each other's company!