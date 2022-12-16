ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

Honesdale's girls varsity wrestling team is primed to make local sports history

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bAD4_0jkmoxjP00

HONESDALE — Local fans have ringside seats this winter as high school sports history unfolds right before their eyes.

Last year, Honesdale, Western Wayne and Wallenpaupack Area all sponsored girls varsity wrestling teams. Each school put together a patchwork schedule featuring individual tournaments and dual meets.

The response was overwhelmingly positive as big enthusiastic crowds turned out to cheer on the girls who are blazing the way for an entire generation.

“It’s pretty amazing to be part of,” said Honesdale Coach Chris Carroll. “We’re watching history being made. Twenty-five years from now, these girls will be remembered as pioneers.”

On Wednesday afternoon, I dropped by to visit the Lady Hornets as they practiced deep in the bowels of HHS. What I discovered there was a tight-knit, hard-working group fiercely intent on honing their mat skills.

Rachele Chee (So), Roz Mikulak (Jr), Sydney Roberts (So), Jillian Penn (Jr), Jaidyn Mikulak (So), Saige Olver (Fr), Emma Maxwell (Sr), Madison Briedenstien (Sr), Charlie MacDowell (Fr), Nicky Agis (So) comprise the varsity roster.

“The depth of talent we have, in newer girls as well as veterans, puts us in an excellent position to put a team on the mat, now and in the near future, that will be competing alongside some of the best in the state,” said Coach Carroll.

With that in mind, here’s a quick breakdown of how far girls wrestling has come in just a few short years.

History in Their Sights

As recently as 2020, the thought of girls wrestling attaining varsity status in Pennsylvania was a pipe dream.

Three years ago, fewer than 10 schools in the entire Commonwealth sponsored teams. That number increased to just over 30 in 2021, then skyrocketed over the course of the next 12 months.

As it stands now, there are nearly 90 varsity programs in PA … and that total is important. Why? Because the PIAA is on-record as saying that when the number exceeds 100, girls wrestling will become fully sanctioned.

That declaration, when it becomes official, will trigger a whole host of exciting events. Included among those are organizing league seasons and establishing a state tournament.

In the meantime, teams like Honesdale continue to travel the region in search of the best competition available.

The Lady Hornets opened their 2022-23 campaign with an individual tournament in Athens. Weather permitting, they’ll be on the road at another tourney, this one hosted by Central Mountain.

“We had a great day at Athens,” said Coach Carroll. “We had some tough early losses, but we learned from them. Every one of our girls earned a medal and the team placed third overall.”

The tournament employed the “Madison Style” format in which multiple weight classes are grouped together and a round robin approach used to ensure as many bouts as possible.

Penn and Mikulak paced the Red & Black attack, each earning a gold medal. Roberts and Olver brought home silver, while MacDowell and Agis captured bronze.

On-Mat Leadership

While every wrestler on the roster is making key contributions, two in particular have stepped into leadership roles.

Jillian Penn and Roz Mikulak are both juniors and each brings an unique skill set to the mat.

“Roz is just great behind the scenes", said Coach Carroll. “She’s pretty quiet and leads by example. “The girls all very much respect the athlete that she is. Jillian is much the opposite. She is the very vocal team organizer Jillian makes sure that everyone is where they need to be, when they need to be there.”

Penn and Mikulak will help lead their teammates through an ambitious schedule that once again features both invitational and dual meet action

On December 20, the Lady Hornets put out the proverbial welcome mat for longtime rival Delaware Valley. This will be an historic night as it represents Honesdale’s first-ever varsity home meet.

During this year’s holiday break, the local lasses will hit the road for a berth at the Christmas City tourney, once again hosted by Bethlehem Catholic.

The Red & Black will be busy in January as well. They’ll journey to Jim Thorpe High School for the annual Coal Cracker Invitational. Then on January 29, Coach Carroll’s squad hosts an open tournament of its own.

“Overall, our goal for the season is to learn the sport better every day,” he said. “Our veterans know and understand what is expected of them and are looking to the season ahead as a very valuable learning experience to bring themselves and the team along as one of the premiere girls teams in the state.”

Carroll has a lengthy and impressive coaching resume at both Honesdale and Western Wayne. He’s worked with boys and girls at every level, from junior high to varsity. Chris brings both a wealth of knowledge and endless enthusiasm to the table … and he’s genuinely enjoying this latest challenge.

“I don’t have enough words to express how fantastic these girls are!” he exclaimed. “All of them are excited to really get this season moving and they are constantly looking to improve their understanding of the sport.

“Most of all, we're really having fun working together and enjoying each other's company!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

New mayor takes over in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new Stroudsburg mayor was appointed after Tarah Probst resigned from the position when she was elected as the new state representative of the 189th District. 30-year-old Michael Moreno is a native of the Poconos, getting his graduate degree from East Stroudsburg University. Since graduation, he’s held multiple roles in […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel

Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
LAKE ARIEL, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
travelawaits.com

Why You’ll Love The Small Pennsylvania Town With Big Holiday Spirit

There is something special about holiday seasons in small towns and Montrose, Pennsylvania, stands out for the season. Nestled among the Endless Mountains, this charming little town comes alive in December with a festive atmosphere and big holiday spirit that brings visitors from far and wide to experience its unique charm.
MONTROSE, PA
pahomepage.com

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting …. BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric Utilities is scheduled to receive a new transformer on Tuesday, causing traffic delays in the process. A spokesperson for PPL told Eyewitness News, on Tuesday, December 20 a new transformer is being delivered to the PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg. PPL Officials say equipment like transformers […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter Storm Update

MOOSIC, Pa. — Summary:. A secondary low pressure system is taking over along the coast Thursday night. It's helping to keep the precipitation going but it's also pushing warmer air into Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Despite the fact that it will continue to snow, it will be harder for the snow to accumulate with temperatures hovering between 33 and 36 degrees. It's possible some cooler air gets pulled in Friday as the storm departs but additional snow accumulation should only be on order of 1-3" and confined to the mountains.
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Hazle Township firefighters injured in the line of duty

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local firefighters were injured in the line of duty on Friday when their utility truck was hit by another vehicle. The crash happened Friday morning around 7:23 in Hazle Township, just west of Oak Ridge Road and State Route 924. Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician says two […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

1K+
Followers
599
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy