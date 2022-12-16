ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
