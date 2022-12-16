Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Beautiful photos of Christmas markets around the world
Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images. Beautiful photos of Christmas markets around the world. Visitors walk through the Christmas market in Cologne. Christmas markets are a quintessential holiday tradition in Europe. Nearly every city, regardless of size, likely has at least one open-air bazaar that pops up sometime between mid-November and early December to sell holiday tchotchkes and treats.
KTVZ
Winter solstice 2022: Shortest day of the year is long on pagan rituals
For the past six months, the days have grown shorter and the nights have grown longer in the Northern Hemisphere. But that’s about to reverse itself. Winter solstice 2022, the shortest day of year and the official first day of winter, is on Wednesday, December 21 (well, for a decent chunk of the world anyway). How this all works has fascinated people for thousands of years.
KTVZ
18 of Asia’s most underrated places
Comprising more than 40 countries, Asia can’t be summed up easily. The classics are classics for a reason — from the awe-inspiring architecture of Angkor Wat and the Taj Mahal to the buzzy metropolises of Tokyo and Hong Kong and the beaches of Bali and Phuket, it’s impossible for any traveler to find something not to their liking.
KTVZ
China’s Covid ‘chaos’: How a shortage of fever drugs is sparking a global run on medicines
An unprecedented wave of Covid infections in China has triggered widespread drug shortages, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms. The panic buying has spread outside mainland China’s borders, with the generic versions of Tylenol and Advil sold out at drugstores in Hong Kong,...
KTVZ
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations’ refugee agency said. Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece...
KTVZ
On Snake Island, the rocky Black Sea outcrop that became a Ukraine war legend
Snake Island has a special place in Ukraine’s folklore, now more than ever. Its defiant defense — when a Russian warship was famously told to “go f*** yourself” — and then reconquest rallied a nation in the early months of the conflict with Russia, puncturing the myth of the invaders’ superiority.
KTVZ
Russia’s militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down
Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now “a significant Russian...
Comments / 0