Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
James Gunn addresses ‘outcry’ over planned changes in the DC Universe
James Gunn is addressing the “disrespectful outcry” from fans over changes in the DC Universe. After the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, it was announced a new Superman movie is in the works that will not star Henry Cavill and “Wonder Woman 3” has been put on hold. Some on social media then began speculating that “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot had been “booted” from the franchise. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Richest celebrity chefs in the world
Rachael Ray on stage during a culinary demonstration. While cooks around the globe may all share a distinct love and appreciation for food and the ever-evolving potential of new and dynamic cuisine, celebrity chefs are a more rarified subset—and they share a unique quality lacking elsewhere in the food world: a voracious appetite for self-promotion.
