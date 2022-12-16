ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

'Life was taken away so quickly': Arrest made in Cumberland County deputy's traffic death

By Lexi Solomon and F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9KfA_0jkmoH6F00

Editor's note: This is an updated version of the original story. The State Highway Patrol clarified Friday afternoon that, despite the information in the charging document, a law enforcement K9 was not injured.

A Linden man is charged with impaired driving and felony death by vehicle in the hit-and-run death of a Cumberland County deputy early Friday.

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was killed in the 2:46 a.m. accident on Gillespie Street, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, of Coronation Drive, is charged with felony death by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death; and misdemeanor driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, driving on a restricted license, driving without insurance and driving without registration, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol charging document. He was also cited with a red light infraction.

Terlizzi is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said.

The charging document stated both Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. and a law enforcement K9 were killed, but the SHP clarified Friday afternoon that the dog was not injured. Terlizzi's occupation on the document is listed as a tow-truck driver.

What happened?

The Sheriff's Office said that deputies were investigating a robbery at Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. when Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was struck as he walked back to his patrol vehicle after a tracking K9 chased the scent of the robber.

The driver left the scene, but was located a short distance away, officials said. Terlizzi's vehicle, identified by Sheriff Ennis Wright as a BMW, was displaying a revoked license plate, the charging document states.

Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Hours after the wreck, nearly a dozen emergency vehicles still surrounded the scene as members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol examined the debris-littered roadway. A dark baseball cap could be seen lying among more than a dozen orange evidence cones in the Gillespie Street intersection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IghH0_0jkmoH6F00

The Sheriff's Office said Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was a "dedicated, selfless member of the Sheriff’s Office who lost his life protecting the citizens of Cumberland County."

He began his career in the Sheriff's Office in November 2020 and previously served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School, the release said.

Cumberland County Schools issued a statement Friday afternoon, noting Bolanos-Anavisca Jr.'s work at the school and that he was a 2018 graduate of South View High School in Hope Mills and a "great example of a successful student."

"During his brief tenure (as an SRO) at Hope Mills Middle, he made an indelible mark on the lives of the students, staff and families he served. Most recently, he was a volunteer assistant football coach at Hope Mills Middle," the statement said. "We will never forget his incredible service to our school system. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca’s family, friends and everyone who knew him."

Hay Street United Methodist Church sent out a notice just before noon asking for prayers for the deputy's fiancee, Elena Schmidt, as law enforcement agencies across the state and others posted condolences to social media.

"To Sheriff Wright, fellow Deputies, and to the family of the fallen Deputy, our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with you during this difficult time," reads a message on the Fayetteville Police Department 's Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGfyb_0jkmoH6F00

The Spring Lake Police Department posted : "Terrible news this morning. We are keeping everyone at the ... Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in our hearts."

In Hope Mills, where Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr. grew up, the Police Department posted on its Facebook page , "Our thoughts and prayers are with Sheriff Wright, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and with the family of the deputy killed in the line of duty."

The Raleigh Police Department also offered condolences on Facebook .

"Our hearts are heavy. Cumberland County Sheriff's Department Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr. was tragically lost in the line of duty last night. The Raleigh Police Department mourns and grieves with the family of our brother-in-blue. Rest easy Deputy Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr., we have the watch from here," the post read.

Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the tragedy, noting he'd been in contact with Sheriff Ennis Wright.

"We mourn Cumberland County Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. who was killed in the line of duty," Cooper said in a statement on Twitter. "I spoke with Sheriff Wright offering condolences, support and appreciation for the men and women who keep our communities safe."

The governor ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be set at half-staff through sunset Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s51uJ_0jkmoH6F00

Family, community reeling

More than 20 members of the young deputy's family silently filed into the Sheriff's Office conference room on Friday afternoon for a news conference. An older grief-stricken member was comforted by those around him as Sheriff Ennis Wright took to the podium.

"I'm standing here with a heavy heart," Wright said, the weight of the loss apparent on his face. "I just lost a good deputy. A mother lost her son, sisters and brothers lost a brother."

Wright was joined by members of the SHP, the SBI and District Attorney West.

The sheriff said Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. stood out to him because he was so passionate about serving as a deputy.

"We had a young officer out here doing his job, what he loved to do, what he wanted to do, and his life was taken away so quickly behind a senseless act of someone getting behind the wheel after they been drinking," Wright said.

The loss hit especially hard, the sheriff noted, because deputies renewed their oaths this week.

"It weighs on me," Wright said. "I take the responsibility for every deputy that's in this Sheriff's Office. I take responsibility for that, and this young man gave his life to this county for something that he wanted to do."

Lt. Scott Smith with the SHP said evidence is being processed by the SBI and the investigation remained underway.

Some family members seated in the first two rows of the audience quietly wept into tissues as officials spoke. Mitch Deaver with the SBI's Southeastern District Office in Fayetteville addressed the family directly.

"We offer you our deepest condolences. We offer that to you as well as Sheriff Wright and the men and women of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office," Deaver said. "I can assure you that you are a part of their family and that they will be here for you and we will be here for you, not only today but in the days to come, and we will hold each of you up in our thoughts and prayers."

West, whose office is prosecuting the case against Terlizzi, shared his condolences and emphasized the unnecessary nature of the crash.

"We did not have to be here this afternoon," he said. "The one promise I can make to this family and to this community is we will get justice in this case for what was done today because we lost an officer that was serving and protecting us, that was willing to give his life to serve and protect us."

Wright closed the gathering by reassuring Bolanos-Anavisca Jr.'s family that they would not be alone.

"As I said earlier at the hospital, we're here for you," he said. "I preach family because we are family. We take care of each other. That's what we do."

Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was a special person, Wright said, and his sacrifice would not be forgotten.

"It's a calling to give your life for someone else. It takes special people to do that, and that's what this young man did," he said. "He's up there with the good Lord. He's looking down on us. That's what he's doing. We're going to get through this. We're going to get through this together."

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page website, Bolanos-Anavisca Jr.'s death is the 13th line-of-duty death for the Sheriff's Office since 1916. The last Cumberland County deputy killed while on duty was Christopher Brian Matthews, 26, who died in an automobile crash on River Road on Sept. 30, 2005.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 'Life was taken away so quickly': Arrest made in Cumberland County deputy's traffic death

Comments / 10

Related
cbs17

Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Police investigating accident that left one dead

LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop

A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting

Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
GOLDSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Sheriff warns of jury duty scams

Scammers disguised as the Moore County Sheriff’s Office are targeting Moore County residents to get personal information or money. “Citizens are told they have pending charges for missing jury duty and that there was a warrant out for their arrest,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a Tuesday news advisory. “To avoid arrest warrants, they are instructed to pay a fine and give personal information to the caller. THIS IS A SCAM!”
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two more charged in Bladenboro assault

BLADEN COUINTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more people face charges in a November assault that left a man in critical condition in Bladen County. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles have been charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, First Degree Burglary and Robbery with Dangerous Weapon.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy