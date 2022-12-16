Read full article on original website
CNET
Save $120 On This 43-Inch Pioneer 4K TV and Get a Free Echo Dot Smart Speaker
A smart speaker can take your entertainment setup to the next level by allowing you to control your compatible smart TV totally hands-free. And if you're in the market for both right now, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering $120 off this 43-inch Pioneer 4K TV, dropping the price down to $200 -- plus you'll get a free third-gen Echo Dot with the purchase, saving you another $40. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
CNET
Target Is Offering Big Discounts on Next-Gen Video Games, Consoles and More
Having a gamer on your list makes gift shopping pretty easy. And if you're on the hunt for some last-minute stocking stuffers, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Target is offering up to 60% off video games for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as well as up to 35% off accessories like headsets and controllers. There are even some deals on next-gen consoles like the compact Xbox Series S. There's no set expiration for this sale, but deals are coming and going pretty fast as we get closer to Christmas. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Act Fast to Score Christmas Gifts at Huge Discounts in Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale
Christmas is just a few days away, so if you've still got some gift shopping to do, it's time to kick things into high gear. But fortunately, just because you're doing some last-minute shopping doesn't mean all the holiday deals and sales have vanished. In fact, Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to save on your final few gifts with a new sale running through Christmas Eve.
