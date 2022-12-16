Having a gamer on your list makes gift shopping pretty easy. And if you're on the hunt for some last-minute stocking stuffers, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Target is offering up to 60% off video games for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as well as up to 35% off accessories like headsets and controllers. There are even some deals on next-gen consoles like the compact Xbox Series S. There's no set expiration for this sale, but deals are coming and going pretty fast as we get closer to Christmas. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

