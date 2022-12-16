ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 23 to 25, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 23 to Sunday, December 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
365thingsinhouston.com

Collecting Art from the Heart

In this special 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on connecting with art, beginning your own collection, finding affordable art, and more. The series‘ concludes below, as Houston artist Liz Conces Spencer shares insights and stories about the different ways individuals can connect with original artworks, new and old.
KHOU

Arctic blast 2022: Warming centers opening across Houston area

HOUSTON — As an arctic blast inches closer to Texas, many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather. The arctic blast is expected to move into the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Temps...
CultureMap Houston

These are our favorite new Houston restaurants of 2022

This year has been an exciting time for new restaurants. From homegrown talent to intriguing out-of-towners, the sheer volume of openings has been tough to keep up with, even for someone who’s made a career out of doing so.Ultimately, that quantity is why this article is titled “favorite” new restaurants rather than “best.” Simply put, really evaluating each restaurant’s quality against its peers requires multiple visits, and I simply didn’t have time to get back to as many places as I would have liked to. Frankly, some establishments might have earned spots on this list if I had the time...
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
fox26houston.com

Houston's Christmas lights ranked second worldwide

A recent survey from Premier Inn ranked Houston the second city worldwide with the best Christmas light displays. FOX 26's Gabby Hart goes around the area to see what the magic's all about and talk to some Houstonians about how much they enjoy the lights.
fox26houston.com

Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday

Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
KHOU

Rain, arctic blast forces Zoo Lights to close ahead of Christmas

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo was forced to cancel Zoo Lights because of Monday's rain and the anticipated arctic blast expected to hit Texas Thursday and Friday. A decision on Saturday’s operations will be made later. However, zoo leadership anticipates being open for daytime admission as usual. One...
fox26houston.com

Arctic temperatures headed for Houston, make sure you're ready!

HOUSTON - A major arctic blast is on the way to SE Texas leading into the Christmas holiday! You may be thinking that this will be like the Big Freeze of February 2021. It will be almost as cold, but the subfreezing temperatures are not expected to last as long. Another difference will be the lack of precipitation expected this time around.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 19 to 25, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 19 through Sunday, December 25, 2022. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Chanukah Concert & Menorah...
