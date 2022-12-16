Whether you are looking to add a new gadget to your home or to add some new technology to help you stay independent, there are some things to consider. For example, it can be essential to understand that tech support for seniors may be different than for other users. This can be because of factors such as age, ability, and health. You can find a tech support service that specializes in helping seniors. If you want to stay connected with friends and family, find a social network site geared toward seniors. You may also want to find a place that helps you manage your medications.

17 HOURS AGO