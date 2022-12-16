ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gretna offensive tackle Mason Goldman commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gretna offensive tackle Mason Goldman committed to play football at Nebraska on Monday. The Nebraska native had several other offers from schools like Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State. Goldman, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, joins OTs Gunnar Gottula and Brock Knutson in the 2023...
LINCOLN, NE
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green to retire in 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will be stepping down from the role in 2023. Green, who was named chancellor back in 2016, will retire in June, according to the university. “Earlier this year, our family spent considerable time reflecting on our UNL journey, ultimately...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
LINCOLN, NE
Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
Report: NE recession likely in 2023

Talk about a recession is alive and well in Nebraska. According to a new study, the economy in the state is expected to slow down in 2023 before picking back up in 2024 and 2025. That report from the University of Nebraska and Nebraska’s Business Forecast Council blames most of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
Winter storm Wednesday into Thursday

A winter storm is expected to start up Wednesday morning in western Nebraska, move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon, then into eastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible by Thursday morning, along with a gusty north wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Starting Monday...
NEBRASKA STATE
Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska basketball defeats Queens in final nonconference game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball defeated Queens University 75-65 in its final nonconference matchup of the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night. The win snapped a three-game skid for the Huskers, and they finish nonconference play at 7-4. Nebraska had five players in double...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class on Wednesday and Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — There will be no class for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday and Thursday. The district made the announcement Tuesday night. “This is not an easy decision for us to make so far out, but all of the forecasts and information from experts suggests the timing of this storm will impact our students and staff as they leave school on Wednesday,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a press release. “We know that school closures can cause hardships for families and our community.”
LINCOLN, NE
School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward’s school lunch policies are in question after a student’s lunch was tossed in the trash in front of his peers. Tristin Cutshall-Cherry, a student at Seward High School, said his lunch account had a little over a $20 negative balance when he tried to get food on Friday.
SEWARD, NE
Snow possible on Monday; Arctic blast later this week

The weather is looking very active over the next week. It all begins with a snow chance on Monday. This will be followed by a better-looking snow chance by mid-week along with dangerously cold conditions. MONDAY SNOW CHANCE. Clouds will return for most of eastern Nebraska on Monday. As early...
NEBRASKA STATE
A clearer picture emerges after cancellation of Lincoln drag show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Star City Pride says the drag show it canceled last week wasn’t aimed toward children. President Gretchen Arroyo said her entertainment director spoke with the venue, Crescent Moon, to make sure the all-ages drag show and a seperate event happening the next day at a bar, clearly stated age restrictions in marketing materials.
LINCOLN, NE
Online scammers are focusing on large U.S. food shipments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thousands of dollars in shipments from U.S. food suppliers stolen by online scammers. Authorities say cybercriminals are placing fraudulent orders for milk products. Reportedly setting up email accounts impersonating food company executives and convincing their suppliers to ship them truckloads of powdered milk. It’s the...
Toy Drive focuses on the service and dignity of Lincoln families

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This time of year brings out the best in people with many feeling holly and jolly, but for those who experience hardships in the holiday season getting the best gift for your loved ones can be a trying time. To help ease that burden, Visionary...
LINCOLN, NE

