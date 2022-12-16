Read full article on original website
Gretna offensive tackle Mason Goldman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gretna offensive tackle Mason Goldman committed to play football at Nebraska on Monday. The Nebraska native had several other offers from schools like Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State. Goldman, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, joins OTs Gunnar Gottula and Brock Knutson in the 2023...
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green to retire in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will be stepping down from the role in 2023. Green, who was named chancellor back in 2016, will retire in June, according to the university. “Earlier this year, our family spent considerable time reflecting on our UNL journey, ultimately...
Lincoln casino generates over $1.9 million in tax revenue in 10 weeks of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s only casino has generated almost $2 million in tax revenue for the state in just 10 weeks of operation. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino has racked up $1,950,406 for the state, county and city since its opening in September, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
Report: NE recession likely in 2023
Talk about a recession is alive and well in Nebraska. According to a new study, the economy in the state is expected to slow down in 2023 before picking back up in 2024 and 2025. That report from the University of Nebraska and Nebraska’s Business Forecast Council blames most of...
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield says to arrive two hours before takeoff on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As the holidays draw nearer, Nebraskans are packing their luggage, and Eppley Airfield is offering tips for smooth travel. Omaha’s airport said all Wednesday travelers should plan to be two hours early, as it’s expecting far more passengers than usual. Eppley is asking...
Winter storm Wednesday into Thursday
A winter storm is expected to start up Wednesday morning in western Nebraska, move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon, then into eastern Nebraska by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow will be possible by Thursday morning, along with a gusty north wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Starting Monday...
Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
Nebraska basketball defeats Queens in final nonconference game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball defeated Queens University 75-65 in its final nonconference matchup of the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night. The win snapped a three-game skid for the Huskers, and they finish nonconference play at 7-4. Nebraska had five players in double...
Homicide is now a leading cause of death in kids, but Nebraska faces a bigger threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Homicide has become a leading cause of death in kids, according to a new study. And worse yet, rates are still going up. The newly published data in JAMA Pediatrics shows that more than 38,000 children were homicide victims nationwide between 1999 and 2020. And...
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class on Wednesday and Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — There will be no class for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday and Thursday. The district made the announcement Tuesday night. “This is not an easy decision for us to make so far out, but all of the forecasts and information from experts suggests the timing of this storm will impact our students and staff as they leave school on Wednesday,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a press release. “We know that school closures can cause hardships for families and our community.”
School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward’s school lunch policies are in question after a student’s lunch was tossed in the trash in front of his peers. Tristin Cutshall-Cherry, a student at Seward High School, said his lunch account had a little over a $20 negative balance when he tried to get food on Friday.
Snow possible on Monday; Arctic blast later this week
The weather is looking very active over the next week. It all begins with a snow chance on Monday. This will be followed by a better-looking snow chance by mid-week along with dangerously cold conditions. MONDAY SNOW CHANCE. Clouds will return for most of eastern Nebraska on Monday. As early...
A clearer picture emerges after cancellation of Lincoln drag show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Star City Pride says the drag show it canceled last week wasn’t aimed toward children. President Gretchen Arroyo said her entertainment director spoke with the venue, Crescent Moon, to make sure the all-ages drag show and a seperate event happening the next day at a bar, clearly stated age restrictions in marketing materials.
Lincoln Airport urges travelers to stay up to date on flights as winter storm nears
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With a large winter storm expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening, many people are scheduling flights out of Lincoln a bit earlier. Lincoln Airport staff are encouraging flyers to pay attention and look for any last-minute updates from their airline. They recommend showing up...
Online scammers are focusing on large U.S. food shipments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thousands of dollars in shipments from U.S. food suppliers stolen by online scammers. Authorities say cybercriminals are placing fraudulent orders for milk products. Reportedly setting up email accounts impersonating food company executives and convincing their suppliers to ship them truckloads of powdered milk. It’s the...
‘That’s weather that will kill somebody’: Lincoln charities help homeless endure cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With wind chills expected to drop to 35 to 45 degrees below zero this week, it’s important for everyone stay inside. But for some, finding a warm place to stay can be a challenge. Pastor Tom Barber of the People’s City Mission said he...
Toy Drive focuses on the service and dignity of Lincoln families
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This time of year brings out the best in people with many feeling holly and jolly, but for those who experience hardships in the holiday season getting the best gift for your loved ones can be a trying time. To help ease that burden, Visionary...
