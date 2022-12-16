Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'Willow' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 5 Come to Disney Plus?
Willow is bringing old-school fantasy action to Disney Plus, with new episodes hitting the streaming service each week. The series follows on from the events of the 1988 movie, with lead actor Warwick Davis (best known for his many Star Wars roles) returning as the titular character. "Whether you're a...
How Much Is Disney Plus? Here’s the Secret to Get a Free Subscription Now That Prices Are Raised
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can...
CNET
How to Make Your New TV Look Its Best
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Did you get a new TV for the holidays? Maybe it was a Black Friday deal you couldn't pass up. Regardless, I hope it's bigger and better than your old TV. With all that new TV potential, are you sure it's set up to look its best? A few tweaks can go a long way to ensuring it's performing at its peak. Fortunately, these setup tips are as easy as they are important.
CNET
First Look at 'Loki' Season 2 Appears in Disney Plus Trailer
Disney Plus dropped a teaser Monday for its slate of shows and movies arriving in 2023, including upcoming seasons of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion and Loki. The teaser is just that -- a teaser lasting less than a minute, but it does include several clips of Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius.
CNET
Live TV Streaming Services: A List of the Top 100 Channels
Given the state of the economy, it makes sense to reconsider your views on cable versus streaming. But it can cost you less each month if you drop traditional cable and switch to a live TV streaming service. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A decently wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the shadows of Prime Video's vault. Dust off the classics or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there. Scroll down...
CNET
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Army of Spider-People
The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn't out until next year, but Sony gave us a fresh look at Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker's next journey in a new Across the Spider-Verse trailer last week. On Tuesday, the CGI animated movie also got a new poster highlighting the movie's many Spider-People.
CNET
At the End of a Turbulent 2022, What Happens to Meta's Metaverse in 2023?
After laying off over 11,000 employees and running into widespread skepticism about its huge metaverse investments, Meta has been one of the big tech companies hammered hardest in 2022. It didn't help that the company also raised the price of its 2-year-old consumer VR Quest 2 headset by $100 over the summer. To cap it off, gaming industry pioneer and former Oculus CTO John Carmack announced his departure as consulting CTO via a sendoff last week that accused Meta of "self-sabotage."
CNET
Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Isn't Dead, Producer Says
The female-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff may not be dead in the water after all. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday that the spinoff starring Margot Robbie will still happen, it just needs some more time. "It's alive for me. It's alive for Disney. I'm sure...
CNET
This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
CNET
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More
If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
CNET
Act Fast to Score Christmas Gifts at Huge Discounts in Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale
Christmas is just a few days away, so if you've still got some gift shopping to do, it's time to kick things into high gear. But fortunately, just because you're doing some last-minute shopping doesn't mean all the holiday deals and sales have vanished. In fact, Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to save on your final few gifts with a new sale running through Christmas Eve.
CNET
Save $120 On This 43-Inch Pioneer 4K TV and Get a Free Echo Dot Smart Speaker
A smart speaker can take your entertainment setup to the next level by allowing you to control your compatible smart TV totally hands-free. And if you're in the market for both right now, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering $120 off this 43-inch Pioneer 4K TV, dropping the price down to $200 -- plus you'll get a free third-gen Echo Dot with the purchase, saving you another $40. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Tesla Buyers Are Bailing Because of Elon Musk, the 'Worst Troll'
The last straw for Heather was Elon Musk's vitriolic attacks on Anthony Fauci, one of the world's most respected immunologists and the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For Logan, it was when Musk, days after taking over Twitter, ordered employees to stop paying bills to vendors for services they'd already rendered.
CNET
Snag Refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch Models at a Huge Discount Just Before Christmas
Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and its flagship products top our best phone and best smartwatch lists as we approach the end of the year. Sleek design and impressive performance comes at a premium, though, meaning Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash this side of Christmas this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
CNET
Don't Miss Your Chance to Save $49 on the AirPods Pro 2 Ahead of Christmas
Apple's AirPods pro have long been one of CNET's favorite pairs of true wireless earbuds. And now they're even better thanks to the upgraded second generation, which hit shelves back in September. The new and improved generation has earned a top spot on our list of the best earbuds overall for 2022, and right now you've even got a chance to pick some up for less.
Comments / 0