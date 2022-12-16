ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Unified and Others Learn Elementary Lesson in Contract Law After $2.5M Ruling and Seven Year Legal Battle

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dot.LA

The LAPD Is Spending Millions On Spy Tech to Beef Up Security

Over the past six years, the LAPD spent millions in FEMA funds on automated license plate readers, predictive policing software and other spy tech, according to a new report. Authored by Action Center on Race and Economy (ACRE), the report focused on a counter-terrorism grant program under FEMA known as the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI). First created in 2003, the UASI was designed to help the largest cities beef up their emergency preparedness agencies and prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

VinFast Expands into Los Angeles, Orange County, With Four New Stores

LOS ANGELES — VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before the delivery of vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
daycreekhowl.org

New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA County’s first millennial supervisor

LOS ANGELES — The newest LA The County Supervisor said she is ready to serve. Lindsey Horvath now represents the county’s 3rd district, replacing Sheila Kuehl, who retired last month. What You Need To Know. Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is the youngest woman ever elected to the LA Board...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Rideshare drivers in Los Angeles are getting targeted by scammers

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning rideshare drivers of a scam targeting their bank accounts after customers ask to borrow their phone. According to police, one rideshare driver fell victim to the scam on Oct. 24, after responding to a suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line

In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Self-service kiosk solution provider, OLEA KIOSKS, Announces Addition of Kiosk Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure LA County Lease

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy