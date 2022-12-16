L.A. Unified and Others Learn Elementary Lesson in Contract Law After $2.5M Ruling and Seven Year Legal Battle

Read full article on original website
The LAPD Is Spending Millions On Spy Tech to Beef Up Security
Over the past six years, the LAPD spent millions in FEMA funds on automated license plate readers, predictive policing software and other spy tech, according to a new report. Authored by Action Center on Race and Economy (ACRE), the report focused on a counter-terrorism grant program under FEMA known as the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI). First created in 2003, the UASI was designed to help the largest cities beef up their emergency preparedness agencies and prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
Disgraced LA council members tried to erase voters. Here’s how California can respond
State and federal laws are not necessarily designed for the type of schemes revealed by the Los Angeles City Council audio leak. California legislators can act by mandating independent redistricting and outlining consequences for interference.
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial...
VinFast Expands into Los Angeles, Orange County, With Four New Stores
LOS ANGELES — VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before the delivery of vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
Calif. pot landlord hit with $387,000 in damages after alleged dog theft
The landlord abducted the tenant's dog for nearly a month, according to court documents.
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
Civil Rights Groups Call Out HB For Proposed Ban on Anonymous Code Enforcement Tips
The ACLU of Southern California and the First Amendment Coalition are calling out the Huntington Beach City Council and its newly elected members over a proposed ban on anonymous code enforcement complaints. The groups argue the ban may land the city in legal trouble. The proposed ban comes at the...
In 2024, California voters will have a chance to make quality education a civil right
In the aftermath of prolonged school closures and learning losses during the pandemic, a coalition has vowed to put forward a ballot proposition that would enshrine high-quality public education as a civil right in California.
Teams to begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
Outreach teams are set to begin work on moving homeless people from encampments into hotels and motels starting Tuesday under Mayor Karen Bass' new "Inside Safe" plan.
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
LA County’s first millennial supervisor
LOS ANGELES — The newest LA The County Supervisor said she is ready to serve. Lindsey Horvath now represents the county’s 3rd district, replacing Sheila Kuehl, who retired last month. What You Need To Know. Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is the youngest woman ever elected to the LA Board...
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
Willie McGinest Jr. arrested in alleged assault at California nightclub
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said. The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a club in West Hollywood and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved,...
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Rideshare drivers in Los Angeles are getting targeted by scammers
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning rideshare drivers of a scam targeting their bank accounts after customers ask to borrow their phone. According to police, one rideshare driver fell victim to the scam on Oct. 24, after responding to a suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.
Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line
In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
Self-service kiosk solution provider, OLEA KIOSKS, Announces Addition of Kiosk Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
