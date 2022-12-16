WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants more information before deciding on a mining proposal in the eastern part of Marathon County. A report from the Wausau Pilot and Review says the DNR sent a letter to Green Light Metals asking for multiple clarifications. The letter says the company’s application includes conflicting information about activities near wetlands, impacts on topsoil, water sources that might be used during drilling, whether timber in the area would be sold, and whether operations would be stopped between the winter freeze and thaw.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO