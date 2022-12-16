Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
Northwoods residents mark shortest day of the year
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Wednesday is the shortest day of the year. And despite bitterly cold temperatures, some people in the Northwoods are celebrating. The Northwoods Community Garden, along with Nicolet College and ArtStart, is hosting a community solstice fire. It will offer light during the longest night of the year.
95.5 FM WIFC
Sendoff Scheduled for Area Marching Bands Ahead of Tournament of Roses
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — Farewell events have been scheduled for some of the local marching bands that will combine to make up an entry into the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. That includes Mosinee High School which will hold a sendoff Tuesday, December 20th from 9:30...
95.5 FM WIFC
Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Miami nips No. 6 Virginia
Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and dealt five assists as No. 22 Miami won its eighth straight and handed No. 6 Virginia its second consecutive loss, 66-64 on Tuesday in Coral Gables, Fla. Jordan Miller contributed 11 points and five rebounds and Norchad Omier powered inside for 10 points, eight...
95.5 FM WIFC
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
95.5 FM WIFC
Rhinelander has two finalists for city administrator
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Rhinelander City Council voted Monday night to proceed with the contract process to hire the city’s next administrator. Patrick Reagan, currently the village manager and village clerk for Lake Odessa, Michigan, was one of two candidates announced last month as finalists. His tentative start date would be February 2023.
95.5 FM WIFC
Mayors Monday: Marathon County Administrator Lance Leonhard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Expect changes in Marathon County’s administrative infrastructure in 2023. Administrator Lance Leonhard says the County is looking to vacate many of its properties along River Drive in downtown Wausau with the goal of consolidating its footprint. Something that’s been in the works for years, but was brought to the forefront as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people work. “We learned a lot of things about how to work differently. More remote work, hybrid work; so we are continuing down that path.”
95.5 FM WIFC
Report: DNR wants more information on mining proposal
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants more information before deciding on a mining proposal in the eastern part of Marathon County. A report from the Wausau Pilot and Review says the DNR sent a letter to Green Light Metals asking for multiple clarifications. The letter says the company’s application includes conflicting information about activities near wetlands, impacts on topsoil, water sources that might be used during drilling, whether timber in the area would be sold, and whether operations would be stopped between the winter freeze and thaw.
95.5 FM WIFC
Rib Mountain State Park master plan approved; more ski trails coming
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) A master plan for Rib Mountain State Park has been approved by the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. The WNRB met on December 14th in Madison. New downhill ski runs are a part of the plan. The park will also add new climbing areas and a network...
95.5 FM WIFC
$1-Million Bond in Amherst House Murder
AMHERST, WI (WSAU) – Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of an elderly man during Thanksgiving weekend. The suspect, Miles Bradley, 78, is being held on $1-million bond. During a court hearing Monday Bradley was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Clarance Banks. Sheriffs...
95.5 FM WIFC
Re-trial begins for school custodian accused of molesting student
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) – The re-trial of a school custodian accused of molesting a student begins Monday in Oneida County court. Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, of Tomahawk, had been convicted earlier. His conviction and a 14-year jail sentence was thrown out because of ineffective council. Iliopoulos was working as a...
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point City Council creates first Business Improvement District
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Stevens Point city council voted to unanimously adopt the city’s first business improvement district (BID) near downtown. The city is accepting applications from business and property owners in the district. This comes after downtown business owners in 2019 asked the city for...
