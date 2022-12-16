ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas football defensive lineman Jereme Robinson is eyeing more than just a bowl game win

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
LAWRENCE — Jereme Robinson anticipates Dec. 28 being an emotional day, because of what it’ll represent for one of his Kansas football teammates.

Robinson, a junior defensive lineman, has only known life in Lawrence with fellow defensive lineman Malcolm Lee alongside him. Lee, a super-senior, has been able to serve as a sounding board for Robinson these past few years. And Dec. 28, when Kansas faces Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, will be Lee’s last game as a college football player.

But while Robinson will spend the upcoming days preparing to be able to enjoy one last game with Lee, he’s also aware of how that date can serve as a pivot point in his own career. He's thought about what he can do to step up into the spot Lee, who’s started all 12 games for Kansas this year, has occupied. And Robinson has thought about becoming more of a leader, too.

“My coaches know, and we’ve talked about, me taking another step,” said Robinson, who appeared in all 12 games this season. “Even with my teammates like (super-senior defensive linemen) Caleb Sampson and Sam Burt, they’ve been showing me what hard things they’ve been having to go about with being a captain, and how they went about it, and how they could have done it better. So, like, I’ve had talks and conversations where I think I can lead my group and this team in the right direction for the next season.”

Robinson will step onto the field in the bowl game having already collected 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. He is second among Jayhawks in tackles for loss and third in sacks. And while he’s proud of that, it’s not all he’s been thinking about and it wouldn’t satisfy him anyway.

Robinson pointed to a Big 12 Conference game against Baylor, where he had a sack, forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 35-23 loss, as an example of what he’s capable of on the field. He’s going to keep striving to play with the mindset he had that day in Waco, Texas. But he’s also going to work to be able to get more sacks, force more turnovers and help put Kansas’ offense in better positions to score.

Sure, having fun with family after the bowl game is part of Robinson’s offseason plans. But then come the efforts of the 6-foot-3, 255-pound talent to get bigger, faster and stronger. He understands Kansas (6-6, 3-6 in Big 12) has to become more consistent and that they've hindered their own potential at times. He wants to be a part of seeing the Jayhawks sustaining their success.

“I really want to win and be first in almost anything I can do,” Robinson said. “So I’m still hungry for that win, for wanting more.”

Wanting to be a captain, is about aspiring to find another way to become more involved. It’s about becoming more of a vocal leader. That’s what Robinson is chasing right now.

Burt, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, redshirt senior offensive lineman Mike Novitsky and senior linebacker Rich Miller all served as captains this season. From Robinson’s conversations with Burt and Sampson, the focal point of being the right kind of captain is developing trust.

“If you really want somebody to go out there and play as hard as they can for you … they have to find trust in you,” Robinson said. “And you have to have these conversations where it’s not even all about football, it’s just more about the person and how they feel and what they want to do.”

First, though, comes the game against Arkansas (6-6, 3-5 SEC). It’s why Robinson has been getting his body right and studying film the last few weeks.

Robinson said he was doing fine health-wise until the latter part of the season when he got a little beat up. He didn’t describe any of what he dealt with as significant, but added he has encountered turf toe and a couple shoulder issues.

Chief among Robinson’s goals for stopping Arkansas’ offense is handling Razorbacks' redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson, listed at 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, is someone Robinson knows will be hard to bring down. He said they have to squeeze the pocket and keep Jefferson from getting loose, because of how dangerous the signal-caller can be on the run.

“Normally, we don’t see big quarterbacks like him,” Robinson said about Jefferson, who has 2,361 yards passing and 510 yards rushing. “So, yeah, it’s going to be hard to tackle him, especially in those open spaces. So, that’s what we’ve been learning to do and showing how we can best counter that, counter his weapons that he has.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

