Norton Shores, MI

98.7 WFGR

Downtown Grand Rapids Riverwalk to Reopen After Renovations

A riverwalk downtown Grand Rapids along the Grand River has been closed due to disrepair - but that's about to change!. According to Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the riverwalk renovation project is one of 16 that the City unveiled in its annual update to City Commission. Improvements include:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Owner of Palisades to reapply for funding to reopen nuclear power plant

Holtec International, the owner of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven, will reapply for federal funding in an attempt to revive the shuttered plant. The company applied for funds through the U.S. Energy Department's Civil Nuclear Credit Program after the plant was officially shut down in May. It announced in November it had been denied.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Should tips be a bonus or the basis? Michigan restaurant industry divided on wage increases

Restauranteur Chris Andrus has no problem raising the minimum wage. His business, The Mitten Brewing Company, already did six months ago. The brewery was one of four Grand Rapids restaurants that pledged to raise their minimum wages to $15. What they didn’t do is eliminate the tipped wage. Instead, they boosted pay for back-of-the-house employees and installed a safety net for servers, promising to make up the difference if gratuities didn’t bring wages to $15 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Ottawa Co. leaders worry about attracting, retaining talent with incoming ‘Ottawa Impact’ majority

Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra are preparing for a new term on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unlike any other. The two incumbent members will soon be joined and far outnumbered by a slate of commissioners backed by the Ottawa Impact Political Action Committee. The political organization has spent recent years vetting candidates who back their policies to, among others, eliminate “divisive” diversity teachings and any governmental involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

