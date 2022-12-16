Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
This Michigan Luge Course is an Epic Winter AdventureTravel MavenMuskegon, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: mother found competent in murder trial for son who died of malnourishment and hypothermiaLavinia ThompsonMuskegon, MI
Four-story, 72-unit apartment building planned near Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction could start in April on a four-story, 72-unit market-rate apartment building across from Creston Brewery on a vacant lot at the corner of Quimby Street NE and Plainfield Avenue. The project, one of two new residential projects planned for the Creston Neighborhood, is being...
Downtown Grand Rapids Riverwalk to Reopen After Renovations
A riverwalk downtown Grand Rapids along the Grand River has been closed due to disrepair - but that's about to change!. According to Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the riverwalk renovation project is one of 16 that the City unveiled in its annual update to City Commission. Improvements include:
Detroit News
Owner of Palisades to reapply for funding to reopen nuclear power plant
Holtec International, the owner of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven, will reapply for federal funding in an attempt to revive the shuttered plant. The company applied for funds through the U.S. Energy Department's Civil Nuclear Credit Program after the plant was officially shut down in May. It announced in November it had been denied.
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
What is Heronmark? New Business Set to Open in Downtown Allegan, MI
Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the...
Should tips be a bonus or the basis? Michigan restaurant industry divided on wage increases
Restauranteur Chris Andrus has no problem raising the minimum wage. His business, The Mitten Brewing Company, already did six months ago. The brewery was one of four Grand Rapids restaurants that pledged to raise their minimum wages to $15. What they didn’t do is eliminate the tipped wage. Instead, they boosted pay for back-of-the-house employees and installed a safety net for servers, promising to make up the difference if gratuities didn’t bring wages to $15 an hour.
mibiz.com
Ottawa Co. leaders worry about attracting, retaining talent with incoming ‘Ottawa Impact’ majority
Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra are preparing for a new term on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unlike any other. The two incumbent members will soon be joined and far outnumbered by a slate of commissioners backed by the Ottawa Impact Political Action Committee. The political organization has spent recent years vetting candidates who back their policies to, among others, eliminate “divisive” diversity teachings and any governmental involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion.
‘Big Tree Hunt’ winner finds giant bald cypress
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tree huggers, you’re going to need longer arms. A Grand Rapids man may have found one of the biggest trees in the state. Rob Nelson won the prize of “Potential State Champion Tree” at the ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt. Nelson...
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Grand Rapids police officers, clergy share how revitalized program is helping in tense situations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A revitalized program is connecting Grand Rapids police officers with local clergy to better assist them when responding to stressful or tense situations. Clergy with Patrol was a program first created in 2007 and designed to connect churches with law enforcement. After a 15-year disappearance,...
Grand Rapids family of 6 sick with flu, 'very grateful' for stranger who plowed their driveway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. But on Grand Rapids' Westside, a kind deed is warming the hearts of one family of six. Heather Gulliver...
Booze-free bottle shop opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Banking on the increasing popularity of non-alcoholic beverages, a pair of brothers have opened a completely alcohol-free liquor store in Grand Rapids. The shop, called Alt City NA Bottles and Beer, is located at 434 Leonard St. NW in the West Grand neighborhood. Products at...
WOOD
Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video Building
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Holland Sentineland for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side
As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday morning.
Man, 19, critically injured when vehicle crashes, goes airborne, rolls over into restaurant
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically injured late Monday, Dec. 19, when his vehicle crashed into a snowbank, went airborne and rolled over into a restaurant. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash was reported at 11:36 p.m. on Douglas Avenue just...
WWMTCw
72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
