Columbus, OH

Will Columbus see a white Christmas? Here's the forecast

By Céilí Doyle, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Merry, bright and full of sleigh bells ringing in the distance?

This year, it's too early to tell for sure whether the outdoors will match the holiday playlist — but Nate McGinnis, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Wilmington, can guarantee one thing: It will be a cold Christmas.

"It's gonna be cold," he said. "As people go into the holiday season, be prepared for some cold conditions regardless of if it snows — even outside of Ohio. If you're traveling east of the Rockies you're going to be seeing below-normal temperatures."

McGinnis said that Columbus typically has a 10-25% chance for a white Christmas, using data going back 30 years from 1991-2020.

"In the early 2010s, that was a dry stretch there, but it hasn't been too bad for Columbus lately. There was a white Christmas back in 2020 and 2017 — two out of the five past years have white Christmases."

The National Weather Service can't give precise estimates more than seven days out, but McGinnis said it's safe to assume the odds of a white Christmas are on the upper end of the 10-25% average.

"We'll see how each day plays out," he said. "It's a pretty good signal for below-normal temps. If any precipitation occurs, likely it will be in the form of snow. That doesn't guarantee when it will happen; it's up to whether we have a system that interacts with that cold air and creates snow."

What defines a white Christmas? And why do other parts of Ohio see more?

The typical process for determining a white Christmas comes down to the depth of snowfall accumulation that the National Weather Service takes in the morning, McGinnis explained.

"The technical definition is 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning," he said. "It doesn't actually have to snow on Christmas."

While the central Ohio area has seen its fair share of snowy Christmases recently, other parts of the state often see a greater amount of snowfall around the holiday season. In northeast Ohio, for example, there's more than a 50% chance for a white Christmas, the meteorologist explained.

"Lake Erie is gonna provide a much better chance due to lake-effect snow and a more frequent chance of air mass," he said. "Typically the northern part of the state is much more likely due to Lake Michigan and Lake Erie. As you head south down I-71 going toward the Ohio River the chances drop-off."

The most important thing to keep in mind as we head into the holidays is that the next 10 days will be below normal highs and lows of 42 and 28 degrees, respectively.

"I've got high confidence: The ground may be brown, but I know it's going to be frozen," McGinnis said. "So, from Dec. 22-28 expect highs anywhere in the 20/30s range and lows in the teens to the lower 20s."

Céilí Doyle is a Report for America corps member and covers rural issues in Ohio for The Dispatch. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one. Please consider making a tax-deductible gift at https://bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

You can reach her via email at cdoyle@dispatch.com or follow her on Twitter at @cadoyle18

