Pittsburgh, PA

Recruiting Notebook: Rasheem Biles Reaffirms Commitment to Pitt

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 5 days ago

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the regular season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Before preparation for the Sun Bowl begins in earnest, coaches are all over the country looking for the next crop of future Panthers.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

Today, it's not uncommon to see high school recruits abandon commitments to new schools. Pitt's been burned by and benefited from that very fact this cycle. But Pat Narduzzi and company can rest easy that at least one of their commits is solidly a Panther.

Three-star athlete Rasheem Biles, the No. 26 player in Ohio according to 247 Sports, said in no uncertain terms that he is fully pledged to the Panthers.

Narduzzi took trips down south this past week, hoping to draw more reactions like Biles's from recruits like Shadarian Harrison and Jesse Anderson. The fruits of that labor won't materialize until next week when those verbal pledges become signatures on national letters of intent.

