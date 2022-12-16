‘I want these chickens to live in a dignified manner’: Rockford may allow residents to raise up to 4 hens

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Related
rockrivercurrent.com
Beefaroo opens new Rockford restaurant, its ninth in Illinois
ROCKFORD — Beefaroo has opened its eighth location in the Rockford area and ninth restaurant in Illinois. The fast-casual restaurant, which was founded in Rockford in 1967, opened its latest location at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at 1680 N. Alpine Road. The restaurant is located in the former Sturtevant’s...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers
Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
Popular Downtown Illinois Restaurant Owner Teases ‘Next Chapter’ After Huge SantaHop Success
The 'next chapter' is always the best chapter right? We have our fingers crossed that's exactly what this means for Social Urban Bar & Restaurant. It's crazy to think that there are people living in Rockford that have never even had the chance to visit Social Urban Bar & Restaurant, but that's true!
WIFR
Red light cameras could come to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past two years, Rockford had more than 40 fatal car crashes. As a result, mayor Tom McNamara is now considering implementing red light and speed cameras. “The number one concern I hear from many residents is the high rate of speed and the lack...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘Positive and exciting’: Rockford named among 9 underrated real-life winter wonderlands
ROCKFORD — The All Aglow holiday display at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, protected natural land and scenic views earned Rockford a spot on a list of real-life winter wonderlands. Viator, a Tripadvisor company, ranked Rockford among nine underrated destinations that emulate a winter wonderland. Other places that made the...
What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it
If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
MyStateline.com
One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons
Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons. Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Violent Weekend in Winnebago County
AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately. 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 800. N. Court Street when two passengers fled on foot. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male,. was located after a...
Dire Wolves In Illinois? New Exhibit Investigates Illinois’ Past.
Celebrate the holidays with Burpee Museum's Holocene Holiday on Friday, December 30th, at Rockford' most fossil packed location! The museum will be full of one-day-only activities for adults and children alike from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Dive into the past and take a trip from the Holocene epoch to...
Christmas Light Show on Illinois Barn is Spectacular Display of Twinkle
Just a short drive east of Rockford sits a small Illinois community that comes to life when one local family flips the switch on their entertaining light show that's synchronized to music. According to the Facebook page for Hanson Barn, the "event venue" has started having its annual Christmas Light...
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Bounces to shed ounces: Trampoline fitness trend comes to Rockford area
CHERRY VALLEY — Michelle Young dims the lights before the evening class begins at ((Bounce)) Rockford. Then the disco lights come on. It’s all a way to set the mood for the hourlong mini-trampoline fitness class, which aims to break up mundane gym routines. “It’s basically a dance...
rockrivercurrent.com
Snow Park at Alpine Hills in Rockford to open for tubing next week
ROCKFORD — Snow Park at Alpine Hills will open next week for tubing. The year-round adventure park at 4402 Larson Ave. turns to a winter playground for tubing, snowboarding and skiing once enough snow accumulates. The district also makes snow for when Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate. The Rockford...
‘Snomarket’ underway at Rockford’s Norwegian
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Snowmarket” at The Norwegian took place this weekend. The restaurant on N. Main Street, near Auburn, turned into a Scandanavian fishing village as part of a festive celebration. There was a herring toss for kids, Viking games and a carriage ride through the neighborhood, as well as hot wine and Norwegian […]
Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois ‘assault weapon’ ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest dealer to raise concerns over a proposed “assault weapons” ban that would see several types of guns pulled from his shelves. Brad Miller, who runs FlashPoint Firearms, says not only does he believe House Bill 5855 is unconstitutional, it could devastate the state’s […]
Smoke detectors alert Roscoe family to fire
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Roscoe Monday evening. It started just after 6 p.m. at a house in the 10100 block of Fawn Prairie Drive. The Harlem-Roscoe fire chief said that there was heavy smoke coming from the house when first responders got to the scene. The […]
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities in Wisconsin investigating theft of puppy from Petland
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Janesville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects who were involved in the theft of a puppy. According to a Facebook post, the theft of the puppy occurred on December 12 at Petland. Anyone with information about this crime...
Iowa man arrested in Belvidere for guns, drugs
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Iowa man was arrested in Belvidere on Saturday after guns and drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Belvidere Police Department IMPACT unit conducted the stop on Bypass Rte. 20 at Farmington Way around 1:20 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to the department. Officers smelled […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: High Speed Police Chase With A Chicago Bears Fan, in Winnebago county
Sources are reporting a high speed police chase in Winnebago County. It happened just after 1:30 am near Church st. Police were chasing a Blue 2010 Ford Sedan with Chicago Bears plates. Police terminated the chase near Jefferson st. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment website!. We...
Comments / 2