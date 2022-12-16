ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Neighbors react to deadly house fire in Henrico County

By Rachel Keller, Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) —  Two people are dead after a house fire on Elkridge Lane in Henrico County.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, units from the Henrico Fire Department were called to the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane for a structure fire .

Upon their arrival, crews were able to pull two adults from the burning single-story home. According to authorities, one adult was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to VCU medical center, where they later died.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two victims in the fire, however, neighbors told 8News the home belongs to the Thompson family.

Tiffany Bowles said her grandfather woke up to the sound of fire engines just a few doors down.

“The holiday is right around the corner. That’s pretty tragic to me,” Bowles said. “It feels crazy because knowing that, like my grandparents, the Shipman’s and then the Robertsons living next door and then the whole community have been around here for over 50 years. And knowing that the Thompsons have been down there just about that much amount of time.”

The Henrico Fire Department said four people lived at the home and that one person was not home at the time of the fire. Investigators said they are looking for the fourth person who lived in the home.

Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum an investigation of the fire is still ongoing.

“Once we can determine the cause and make that public, and if there’s a learning point that can be made, we definitely want to point that out,” Rosenbaum said.

The Henrico County Police Division did confirm that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be assisting with the investigation.

“Our hearts and prayers are out to the family members that have lost a loved one here,” Rosenbaum said.

Henrico Citizen

39-year-old man shot and killed in Henrico

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Henrico County, and Henrico Police arrested and charged a 29-year-old woman with second-degree murder. Jamey Ramon Kidd was shot shortly after 1 a.m., and when Henrico Police responded, they found him suffering from his...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release. Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors. The post Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Man shot on Byron Street in Henrico

(HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after a shooting in Henrico early Tuesday morning. According to the Henrico Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street near Ammons Avenue at 1:12 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man hurt on the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

