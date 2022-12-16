Neighbors react to deadly house fire in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead after a house fire on Elkridge Lane in Henrico County.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, units from the Henrico Fire Department were called to the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane for a structure fire .

Upon their arrival, crews were able to pull two adults from the burning single-story home. According to authorities, one adult was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to VCU medical center, where they later died.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two victims in the fire, however, neighbors told 8News the home belongs to the Thompson family.

Tiffany Bowles said her grandfather woke up to the sound of fire engines just a few doors down.

“The holiday is right around the corner. That’s pretty tragic to me,” Bowles said. “It feels crazy because knowing that, like my grandparents, the Shipman’s and then the Robertsons living next door and then the whole community have been around here for over 50 years. And knowing that the Thompsons have been down there just about that much amount of time.”

The Henrico Fire Department said four people lived at the home and that one person was not home at the time of the fire. Investigators said they are looking for the fourth person who lived in the home.

Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum an investigation of the fire is still ongoing.

“Once we can determine the cause and make that public, and if there’s a learning point that can be made, we definitely want to point that out,” Rosenbaum said.

The Henrico County Police Division did confirm that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be assisting with the investigation.

“Our hearts and prayers are out to the family members that have lost a loved one here,” Rosenbaum said.

