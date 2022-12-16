ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The January 6 committee is right. It’s time to prosecute the kingpin, Trump

Over the course of 18 months, the intrepid patriots on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection tirelessly researched Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election through fraud, intimidation, harassment and violence. The committee’s public hearings were an exercise in civic education, presenting the nation with a gripping, granular and truthful account of an unhinged president seeking to cling to power at all costs. Now they have gone one crucial step further. They have referred the matter to the justice department, urging that Trump be prosecuted.
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump tax returns to be released; Senate omnibus advances

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted along party lines to publicly release former President Trump’s tax returns, marking the culmination of a yearslong battle during which Trump defied tradition by keeping his finances confidential. Following hours of debate behind closed doors, the Democratic-controlled committee approved the release of six years’ worth of…
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
TheDailyBeast

Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
The Independent

Voices: How would the UK be doing if it were still in the EU – and the Brexit referendum had never happened?

Not that it’s the most important consequence of the pandemic or the war in Ukraine, but these unusual, large and successive financial shocks have made the impact of Brexit on the economy extremely hard to ascertain. Indeed, in terms of what passes for public debate on the issue, they have effectively destroyed rational argument. On balance, these inadvertent alibis for inflation and the coming recession tend to favour the pro-Brexit, “Leave” side of the argument. It’s the status quo, now – and anything that seems detrimental can be attributed to Vladimir Putin or the Coronavirus and its aftereffects. Sometimes that...

