Pre-market futures saw the new data on housing this morning and swung from mildly negative to mildly positive, as mixed results between Starts and Permits show a housing sector outperforming on the former but underperforming on the latter (more on both of these below). The Dow now looks to open +35 points, the S&P 500 -5 points and the Nasdaq -30. Housing Starts for November outpaced expectations, running about in-line with the previous month: 1.427 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units was notably ahead of the 1.40 million expected, and down just a touch from October’s 1.43 million. Month over month, we saw -0.5% growth in Starts, but expectations were for -1.8%.

20 HOURS AGO