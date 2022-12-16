Read full article on original website
Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Rises in 5 of Prior 10 Weeks
BKR - Free Report) stated that the U.S. rig count was lower than the prior-week tally. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications. Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the...
3 Industrial Manufacturing Stocks to Overcome Demand Softness
The Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry is poised to benefit from the gradual easing of supply chain disruptions. Strategic acquisitions and investments in product development and innovation are expected to foster growth of the industry participants. However, amid successive interest rate hikes, the slowdown in manufacturing activities and a decline in industrial demand make the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
3 Insurance Stocks With 25% YTD Gains Still Have Room to Run
WRB - Free Report) , Unum Group (. UNM - Free Report) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (. KNSL - Free Report) have not only outperformed the industry but have also crushed the market and the Finance sector. These companies are well-poised to sustain the bull run next year. What...
Reliance Steel (RS) Up 23% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?
RS - Free Report) shares have gained 23.4% year to date. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 13.5% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 19.9% decline over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank...
Housing Starts/Permits Mixed, GIS Beats & Raises
Pre-market futures saw the new data on housing this morning and swung from mildly negative to mildly positive, as mixed results between Starts and Permits show a housing sector outperforming on the former but underperforming on the latter (more on both of these below). The Dow now looks to open +35 points, the S&P 500 -5 points and the Nasdaq -30. Housing Starts for November outpaced expectations, running about in-line with the previous month: 1.427 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units was notably ahead of the 1.40 million expected, and down just a touch from October’s 1.43 million. Month over month, we saw -0.5% growth in Starts, but expectations were for -1.8%.
3 Highly-Ranked Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 5%
There’s a large variety of investors out there. Some prefer to target growth, and some prefer to target value. However, some choose to target dividend-paying stocks in order to receive steady payouts from their investments. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without saying that investors have cherished dividends.
Time to Bet on the Beaten-Down Copper ETFs?
CPER - Free Report) is off 14.6% in the year-to-date frame (as of Dec 13, 2022).But analysts expect a recovery in copper prices in 2023 despite the likelihood of a bleak global economic outlook. Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks in recent weeks have suggested a combination of short-term supply...
Ag Industry: 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Grow your Portfolio
The stock market often moves in cycles, with different industry groups outperforming at different times. Cycles can occur due to various factors, including macroeconomic conditions, psychology, investor sentiment, and geopolitical factors. For instance, in periods of economic expansion, technology and consumer discretionary may outperform. In the recent post covid bull...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th
ARGO - Free Report) : This underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd....
3 Stocks Not Cooling Down in December
TME - Free Report) , MongoDB (. DOCU - Free Report) – have all been notably strong in December, providing investors with considerable gains. Below is a chart illustrating the month-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see,...
5 S&P 500 Stocks Flying High in 2022 With More Upside for 2023
U.S. stock markets are in the grip of volatility once again. Wall Street continued to suffer in the last two weeks after the Fed announced a 50-basis point interest rate hike, with losses deepening. Stocks took a further hit as disappointing retail sales for November sparked fears of a slowing economy.
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Why Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
STNG - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
XOM - Free Report) closed at $106.69, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had...
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLOP - Free Report) closed at $6.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
3 Reasons Why Enphase Energy (ENPH) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
S&P 500 & Value ETFs That Hogged Attention Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week. The S&P 500 (down 2.1%), the Dow Jones (down 1.7%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.9%) — all lost last week. Amid major developments last week, the Fed’s rate hike deserves mention. As expected, the Federal Reserve...
Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CVX - Free Report) closed at $172.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Why Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
SWX - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
