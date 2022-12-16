ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Unoccupied Mail Truck Hit Head On

2022-12-20@2:38pm–#Fairfield CT– A parked, unoccupied mail truck was hit head-on by an SUV in the 1600 block of Stratfield Road. There were no reported injuries.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: School Bus Hits Parked Car

2022-12-20@12:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a school bus hitting a parked car on Salem Street. There is a report of about 12 students onboard but no injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Crews battle fire at vacant New Haven house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are trying to find what caused a fire to break out Tuesday morning in the basement of a vacant home in New Haven. “There was no power to the building as far as we could tell,” New Haven Deputy Chief Bruce Galaski said. “The investigators are looking at it […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Condo fire reported in Newington

NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a condo fire Monday night. The blaze was reported around 6:46 p.m. at 504 Churchill Drive, where firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage of the unit. Kirk Rosemond, public information officer for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was also...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury

One person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 east in Glastonbury on Sunday. State police said an East Hartford man was traveling near exit 12 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the grassy median, went up an embankment, collided with trees and then...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut’s cold weather protocol due to the chance for below-zero wind chills this weekend. The severe cold weather protocol will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and end at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, the governor’s office said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Injuries Reported in Crash on I-95 in Westbrook

Lifestar responded to Interstate 95 in Westbrook Tuesday morning after a crash and both sides of the highway were closed for part of the morning. State police said there was a crash on I-95 North, near exit 66, just before 7 a.m. LifeStar responded and both sides of the highway...
WESTBROOK, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!

Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees

An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection oof Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Teen Remembered After Fatal Shooting

New Haven police are investigating another tragic homicide in the city this year. Joshua Vazquez, a 16-year-old, was killed on his bike on Valley Street Monday night. “Sixteen years old,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Nobody should be killed in this manner but for us to lose a 16-year-old in this community, it’s terrible.”
NEW HAVEN, CT

