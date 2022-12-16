Read full article on original website
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
Fairfield News: Unoccupied Mail Truck Hit Head On
2022-12-20@2:38pm–#Fairfield CT– A parked, unoccupied mail truck was hit head-on by an SUV in the 1600 block of Stratfield Road. There were no reported injuries.
Bridgeport News: School Bus Hits Parked Car
2022-12-20@12:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a school bus hitting a parked car on Salem Street. There is a report of about 12 students onboard but no injuries.
Crews battle fire at vacant New Haven house
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are trying to find what caused a fire to break out Tuesday morning in the basement of a vacant home in New Haven. “There was no power to the building as far as we could tell,” New Haven Deputy Chief Bruce Galaski said. “The investigators are looking at it […]
Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near...
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
Condo fire reported in Newington
NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a condo fire Monday night. The blaze was reported around 6:46 p.m. at 504 Churchill Drive, where firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage of the unit. Kirk Rosemond, public information officer for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was also...
23-Year-Old Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In North Haven
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury
One person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 east in Glastonbury on Sunday. State police said an East Hartford man was traveling near exit 12 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the grassy median, went up an embankment, collided with trees and then...
Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut’s cold weather protocol due to the chance for below-zero wind chills this weekend. The severe cold weather protocol will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and end at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, the governor’s office said.
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
Injuries Reported in Crash on I-95 in Westbrook
Lifestar responded to Interstate 95 in Westbrook Tuesday morning after a crash and both sides of the highway were closed for part of the morning. State police said there was a crash on I-95 North, near exit 66, just before 7 a.m. LifeStar responded and both sides of the highway...
19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!
Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees
An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection oof Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
Woman killed in North Haven crash was ejected, struck by tractor trailer
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - I-91 south was closed Sunday night between Exits 8 and 9 in North Haven because of a deadly crash, according to the state Department of Transportation and state police. The highway has since reopened. State police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cassandra Leigh Carlson of...
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
New Haven Teen Remembered After Fatal Shooting
New Haven police are investigating another tragic homicide in the city this year. Joshua Vazquez, a 16-year-old, was killed on his bike on Valley Street Monday night. “Sixteen years old,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Nobody should be killed in this manner but for us to lose a 16-year-old in this community, it’s terrible.”
