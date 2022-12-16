Read full article on original website
Deputies seek missing McDowell Co. woman
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating an Old Fort woman last seen on Friday, December 16.
PLAYGROUND REVIEW: Shiloh Park
Restrooms: yes (open seasonally as they close for winterizing) Located in the historic Shiloh neighborhood, you'll find this awesome playground with so much to do. Immediately upon parking, you can see the nice baseball field as well as basketball court that are great spots to work on improving your skills.
Dangerous cold, high winds expected later this week
Thursday night through the weekend, dangerously cold weather arrives with high winds bringing the coldest Christmas week in over 30 years. Several WYFF News 4 viewers called into the newsroom before noon, saying they were seeing sleet and snow flurries in the Anderson County area, but nothing was sticking to the ground.
Marion man charged with attempted murder
A Marion man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in an October shooting in McDowell County.
Driver dies in Laurens County crash, troopers say
LAURENS, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened on East Jerry Drive near Snows Drive at around 12:41 a.m. Sunday. They say a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling south, went off the left side of...
Man faces several charges in Asheville shooting
A man was arrested on Friday and faces several charges including drug trafficking and discharging a firearm in Asheville.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
2 dead in early morning Buncombe Co. shooting
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
Two bodies found at Buncombe County gas station, deputies say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after two bodies were found at a gas station early Monday morning. The two people were found just before 7 a.m. in a vehicle parked at a gas station on Mills Gap Road, according to a Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Victims identified in Buncombe County shooting; reward offered for information on suspect
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, age 26 and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar, age 39, both of Henderson County are the two victims of the shooting that took place on Monday on Mills Gap Road. "Sheriff Miller and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to...
$1M+ drug bust in Lenoir, 10 guns seized, sheriff says
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth […]
10 people charged in crackdown on theft, habitual offenders in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fourth special operation by the Asheville Police Department to target theft and habitual offenders resulted in 10 arrests and more than a dozen charges. A group of detectives and officers volunteering their time partnered with regional loss prevention personnel to organize a fourth blitz,...
Rutherford Sheriff's Large Fentanyl Seizure
Rutherford County -- The "VICE" Unit of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has been working a major Fentanyl Distribution conspiracy case in Rutherford County,. and their job is far from done; additional arrests are expected, along. with state and federal charges. Few specifics may be shared at this time in...
Man arrested again after police discover he threatened victims of August shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested a man Thursday, Dec. 15, for threatening the victims in an August shooting for which he was arrested and charged. Jason Edward Taylor, age 29, was charged in August for a shooting on Deaverview Road. Police said on Aug. 14, 2022,...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
