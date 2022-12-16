ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

PLAYGROUND REVIEW: Shiloh Park

Restrooms: yes (open seasonally as they close for winterizing) Located in the historic Shiloh neighborhood, you'll find this awesome playground with so much to do. Immediately upon parking, you can see the nice baseball field as well as basketball court that are great spots to work on improving your skills.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Dangerous cold, high winds expected later this week

Thursday night through the weekend, dangerously cold weather arrives with high winds bringing the coldest Christmas week in over 30 years. Several WYFF News 4 viewers called into the newsroom before noon, saying they were seeing sleet and snow flurries in the Anderson County area, but nothing was sticking to the ground.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Driver dies in Laurens County crash, troopers say

LAURENS, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened on East Jerry Drive near Snows Drive at around 12:41 a.m. Sunday. They say a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling south, went off the left side of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
$1M+ drug bust in Lenoir, 10 guns seized, sheriff says

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth […]
LENOIR, NC
Rutherford Sheriff's Large Fentanyl Seizure

Rutherford County -- The "VICE" Unit of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has been working a major Fentanyl Distribution conspiracy case in Rutherford County,. and their job is far from done; additional arrests are expected, along. with state and federal charges. Few specifics may be shared at this time in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
