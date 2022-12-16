Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
3 Insurance Stocks With 25% YTD Gains Still Have Room to Run
WRB - Free Report) , Unum Group (. UNM - Free Report) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (. KNSL - Free Report) have not only outperformed the industry but have also crushed the market and the Finance sector. These companies are well-poised to sustain the bull run next year. What...
Zacks.com
Ag Industry: 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Grow your Portfolio
The stock market often moves in cycles, with different industry groups outperforming at different times. Cycles can occur due to various factors, including macroeconomic conditions, psychology, investor sentiment, and geopolitical factors. For instance, in periods of economic expansion, technology and consumer discretionary may outperform. In the recent post covid bull...
Zacks.com
5 S&P 500 Stocks Flying High in 2022 With More Upside for 2023
U.S. stock markets are in the grip of volatility once again. Wall Street continued to suffer in the last two weeks after the Fed announced a 50-basis point interest rate hike, with losses deepening. Stocks took a further hit as disappointing retail sales for November sparked fears of a slowing economy.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks Worth a Look From the Promising Airline Industry
LUV - Free Report) , Delta Air Lines (. UAL - Free Report) are likely to benefit from robust demand for air travel. However, high fuel costs are limiting bottom-line growth. Moreover, the labor crunch that is currently being faced by the airline industry is another woe. About the IndustryAbout...
Zacks.com
3 Industrial Manufacturing Stocks to Overcome Demand Softness
The Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry is poised to benefit from the gradual easing of supply chain disruptions. Strategic acquisitions and investments in product development and innovation are expected to foster growth of the industry participants. However, amid successive interest rate hikes, the slowdown in manufacturing activities and a decline in industrial demand make the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st
BHP Group Limited (. BHP - Free Report) : This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. BHP Group...
Zacks.com
Markets Up Slightly 1st Time Last 4 Days; FedEx, Nike Report
AAPL - Free Report) , for instance, is -9% over the past 5 trading sessions. But that’s part of an expected seasonality we see every year; right now, we’re shaping up to see the worst-performing December in 4 years. That said, to whatever extent these near-term muted valuations are related to tax losses, we can expect to see them buoy higher by early into 2023.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
S&P 500 & Value ETFs That Hogged Attention Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week. The S&P 500 (down 2.1%), the Dow Jones (down 1.7%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.9%) — all lost last week. Amid major developments last week, the Fed’s rate hike deserves mention. As expected, the Federal Reserve...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Hologic (HOLX) Stock For Now
HOLX - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its continued strength in the Breast Health arm. The optimism led by a solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 performance and its growth initiatives are expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and revenues impacted by COVID-19-related uncertainties are a headwind.
Zacks.com
Reliance Steel (RS) Up 23% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?
RS - Free Report) shares have gained 23.4% year to date. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 13.5% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 19.9% decline over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) Loses 47% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
ACET - Free Report) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 47% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Is VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) a Strong ETF Right Now?
MOAT - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Market cap weighted...
Zacks.com
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
MMSI - Free Report) and Align Technology (. ALGN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is...
Zacks.com
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know
PLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $112.18, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer...
Zacks.com
Q4 Earnings Season Update and Analyst Reports for Broadcom, UPS & Amgen
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Is iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
ESGU - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
