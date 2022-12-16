Read full article on original website
Blizzard Traps 70+ Semi Trucks Under Huge Drifts for Days in South Dakota
Conrad QuailClosed roads and heavy loads meant no one was going anywhere.
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
City of North Platte reminds residents to protect their pipes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter can cause more problems than cold feet, he can also lead to frozen pipes and thousands of dollars in repairs. With temperatures below zero in the forecast, the City of North Platte Water Department reminds residents that some simple steps can prevent pipes from freezing.
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
