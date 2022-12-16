ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte Post

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.   CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
STERLING, CO
CBS Denver

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.  There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.  
BRUSH, CO
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy