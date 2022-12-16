Forest City Float in downtown Rockford aims to serve as ‘antidote’ to mental stress of hyperconnectivity

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Related
rockrivercurrent.com
‘Positive and exciting’: Rockford named among 9 underrated real-life winter wonderlands
ROCKFORD — The All Aglow holiday display at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, protected natural land and scenic views earned Rockford a spot on a list of real-life winter wonderlands. Viator, a Tripadvisor company, ranked Rockford among nine underrated destinations that emulate a winter wonderland. Other places that made the...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
rockrivercurrent.com
Bounces to shed ounces: Trampoline fitness trend comes to Rockford area
CHERRY VALLEY — Michelle Young dims the lights before the evening class begins at ((Bounce)) Rockford. Then the disco lights come on. It’s all a way to set the mood for the hourlong mini-trampoline fitness class, which aims to break up mundane gym routines. “It’s basically a dance...
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers
Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
rockrivercurrent.com
Snow Park at Alpine Hills in Rockford to open for tubing next week
ROCKFORD — Snow Park at Alpine Hills will open next week for tubing. The year-round adventure park at 4402 Larson Ave. turns to a winter playground for tubing, snowboarding and skiing once enough snow accumulates. The district also makes snow for when Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate. The Rockford...
rockrivercurrent.com
Beefaroo opens new Rockford restaurant, its ninth in Illinois
ROCKFORD — Beefaroo has opened its eighth location in the Rockford area and ninth restaurant in Illinois. The fast-casual restaurant, which was founded in Rockford in 1967, opened its latest location at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at 1680 N. Alpine Road. The restaurant is located in the former Sturtevant’s...
25newsnow.com
Mondelez International sells Rockford factory
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mondelēz International announced an agreement Monday to sell its gum business to Perfetti Van Melle. A spokesperson from Mondelēz says the sale is expected to close at the end of 2023. European-based gum and confectionary company Perfetti Van Melle is known for candy favorites...
Mondelez selling gum business, including Rockford factory, for $1.35B
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Mondelez International announced Monday that it has sold its gum business, including the plant at 5500 Forest Hills Road. The Wall Street Journal reported the company had sold its Trident, Dentyne and other brands to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion. Perfetti Van Melle is a European gum maker […]
Rockford brightens the night with ‘Festival of Lights’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” will be lit up every day, starting Monday through Christmas Day. The tradition has been in the stateline since 1989. Residents can drive through Sinnissippi Park and enjoy dozens of holiday light displays. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Eyewitness News is a proud partner […]
Rockford church opens community computer lab
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brooke Road United Methodist Church now has a computer lab for members of the community. Sunday’s grand opening allowed people to visit the computer lab, which features artwork from local artists. The pastor said that it is a gift to the neighborhood, after realizing that community members did not have a […]
Smoke detectors alert Roscoe family to fire
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Roscoe Monday evening. It started just after 6 p.m. at a house in the 10100 block of Fawn Prairie Drive. The Harlem-Roscoe fire chief said that there was heavy smoke coming from the house when first responders got to the scene. The […]
WIFR
Belvidere coat giveaway to help those fight the cold
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers in Belvidere look to provide warmth to those who need help fighting the cold this winter at their annual coat closet event. The giveaway runs from the first of November until the end of March, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Holy Trinity Church on East Hulrbut Avenue.
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
MyStateline.com
One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons
Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons. Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling...
How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
Winnebago Sheriff has eyes in the sky with new drone unit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Technology is letting the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department take a look at crime where it is tough for people to go. The new aerial unit is part of a high-tech effort to keep the community safe. The department said that they are always looking at different ways to police and protect, […]
OSF HealthCare ceasing LifeFlight air ambulance services in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony will no longer fly its emergency air ambulance helicopter from its Rockford hangar. The hospital said Friday it would be discontinuing the use of its LifeFlight hangar at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport. The hospital said over the next several months, it will be “exploring options” to secure […]
Illinois quick hits: Details of Stellantis plan closure develop; energy transition grants; safe driving campaign begins
Details of Stellantis plan closure develop One week after Stellantis announced Belvidere’s assembly plant would go idle for at least six months, more details are coming to light about how close the state thought it was to a deal with the company. Union leaders met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, where he announced that he had a conference call to close the deal that would bring electric vehicles to the Belvidere plant. Instead, Stellantis announced that the plant would go idle in February. Pritzker...
Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling next year
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of waste removal in Roscoe will nearly double in the new year. The village said that a new agreement will not cost residents $25.50 per month, versus the $15 they are currently paying. It will include weekly garbage pick-up, along with one bulk item per week and bi-weekly recyclable […]
Comments / 0